Macquarie responds to term deposit scam

Macquarie Group has issued an official warning to customers after someone posed as a staff member and swindled a widow out of $760,000.

Macquarie Group has said it is aware of a scam using its name to solicit fake term deposit applications through a website resembling that of Macquarie's.

Grieving widow Jacomi Du Preez told Channel 9's A Current Affair that in early April she went to Macquarie to invest her late husband's $760,000 life insurance payout money in a 2.5% term deposit.

Du Preez completed an online form with all of her personal information and was told a representative would be in touch.

Subsequently, a man calling himself 'Mark Dickinson' called Du Preez's mobile number.

The man, who spoke to Du Preez in a "sophisticated British accent", explained exactly how the process worked, and sounded exactly like bankers Du Preez had dealt with in the past, she said.

After going ahead with bank transfers to a fake Macquarie Bank account, Du Preez lost a total of $760,000 in funds.

In response to the scam, Macquarie issued a statement: "We're aware of an increase in scammers attempting to use our name to fraudulently solicit fake term deposit applications, and we have a series of warnings on our website and banking login pages about this scam."

"We also reported this scam to the relevant authorities, including the Australian Federal Police.

"The banking industry has seen a significant increase in scams and fraud in recent years, and unfortunately the impact of these scams can be absolutely devastating for victims like Ms Du Preez."

Macquarie also said it is in contact with the woman's banks to help recover the funds, despite not actually have a hand in the matter.

"...When it comes to staying safe from scams, it's especially important to be vigilant around providing personal information or making payments to an account," Macquarie said.