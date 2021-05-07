Macquarie posts $3bn profit, makes hire

Macquarie Group recorded a 106% increase in statutory profit to $3 billion from the first half of the year in its full-year results and named the chief executive of Macquarie Asia.

The ASX-listed group's profit was a 10% increase on FY20 and 68% of total income was attributed to international income.

Macquarie Asset Management's (MAM) annuity-style activities along with Banking and Financial Services and businesses in Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) generated a combined net profit contribution of $3.3 billion.

In addition, Macquarie Capital's market-facing activities and most businesses in CGM recorded a combined net profit contribution of $2.8 billion, up 39% on FY20.

CGM's profit increased 50% off the back of strong results in Northern American Gas and Power as demand rose for gas and power in Texas after severe weather conditions caused the collapse of its local electricity supply.

Assets under management dropped a marginal 6% to $563.5 billion which Macquarie noted was due to foreign exchange impacts and a reduction in contractual insurance assets in Macquarie Investment Management.

Macquarie declared a final dividend of $3.35 per share, taking the total dividend to $4.70.

"Macquarie's businesses continued to perform well despite challenging market conditions, reflecting the diversity of our activities and ongoing focus on prudent risk management," Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said.

In addition, the group announced its commitment to reach net zero operational emissions by 2025. It plans to measure and set interim and long-term emissions targets for its financing activities.

"Macquarie's performance reflects our involvement in areas of deep structural need in the global economy and the commitment of our staff to work with clients to address opportunities and challenges in our community," Wikramanayake said.

MAM senior managing director in Singapore Verena Lim has been promoted as Macquarie's Asia chief executive, following Ben Way's appointment as group head of MAM.

Lim has been with Macquarie for over 16 years, commencing as a business analyst graduate in 2005 with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

She also was head of MAIF investments of the Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund series, with around US$6.5 billion in assets under management.

Lim will join Macquarie's management committee along with MAM's global head of infrastructure and real assets Leigh Harrison.