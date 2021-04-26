Macquarie-linked fund manager shutters

A global quant-driven fund manager that won a mandate with Macquarie four years ago to oversee its liquid alternative strategy has folded.

Swedish fund manager Informed Portfolio Management (IPM), which at its peak had about $6 billion (SEK40bn) of assets managed on behalf of institutional investors, has shut its doors, blaming a difficult investing environment, COVID-19, substantial outflows and weak performance.

IPM was founded in Sweden in 1998, attracting institutional investors like pension funds, life insurance companies and foundations from the US, Europe, Asia and Australia to its algorithm-driven macro strategy. IPM is in the process of returning all investor money.

Australian investors could access IPM's strategy via the Macquarie IPM Global Macro Fund.

The fund had some $39 million in assets under management at the end of March 2021, most of which came from institutional investors.

Led by portfolio manager Bjorn Osterberg, the IPM Global Macro Fund invested in exotic strategies, namely exchange-traded government bond, equity index futures contracts and equity volatility index futures contracts, and over-the-counter foreign exchange forward contracts with exposure to developed market and emerging market currencies.

According to Morningstar data, the four-year-old strategy has consistently underperformed its benchmark of the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate, returning -5.42% per annum over one year and -8.14% p.a. over three years.

IPM chair Lars Ericsson said: "The investment environment has been difficult in recent years for strategies focusing on economic fundamentals, with the COVID-19 pandemic aggravating the situation. Through these headwinds, we have continued to develop the strategy and added a number of new asset classes, approaches and models. But the challenging combination of the strategy being out of favour, weak performance and substantial investment outflows has led us to recommend that the firm ceases all investment activities."

IPM parent company Catella AB's efforts to find a suitable buyer for the fund manager fell through.

Catella expects its earnings to take a massive hit in winding up IPM of about $15.8 million (SEK102.5m) in the June quarter.

Catella chief executive Christoffer Abramson said liquidating IPM was an "unfortunate decision we have had to make".

"Unfortunately, the global investment market for systematic macro funds together with IPM's returns and reduced capital base has made the company's financial position unsustainable. Despite many promising dialogues during the spring, we have not been able to find a suitable buyer for IPM. Catella would like to thank IPM's customers for their trust and support and also give special thanks to IPM's staff for their hard work and commitment," Abramson said.