Macquarie leads Aussie managers in global ranking

Macquarie Group continues to be Australia's largest fund manager with US$424 billion in assets and places it 64th in a global ranking.

In this year's top 500 largest global asset managers list compiled by Willis Towers Watson and Thinking Ahead Institute, several Australian firms made the list, including IFM Investors which ranked 133rd with US$151 billion and AMP Capital which ranked 138th with US$145 billion.

On a global scale, BlackRock (US$8.7tn) retained its position as the largest asset manager, followed by Vanguard (US$7.1tn) holding its second-place position for the seventh consecutive year.

The top 500 collectively have US$119.5 trillion, an increase of 14.5% year on year.

Across geographic regions, North America experienced a 13.3% increase, Europe (including the UK) and Japan grew by 16.7% and 10.2% respectively. Managers from rest of the world saw their AUM grow by 19.4%.

Of the top 20, 14 are US fund managers, accounting for 78.6% of the top 20 AUM. On the whole, passive investments represent 26%, an increase of 16.2% compared to a 15.4% growth in actively managed AUM.

Some common thematics playing out in the industry address the growing demand from more sophisticated asset owners for more complex and tailored investment solutions; the outsourcing of chief investment officers, total portfolio approach (TPA) and ETFs

Willis Towers Watson head of credit Simon James said ESG is also a popular investment theme in Australia like the rest of the world.

"Sustainability is undoubtedly the top priority for most asset owners. At the same time, we are also seeing a notable shift in thinking around diversity and inclusion (D&I) and more deliberate efforts to identify asset managers with positive D&I attributes. It is encouraging to see half of managers surveyed have increased the proportion of minorities and women in senior positions, though these groups are still significantly underrepresented in absolute terms," he said.