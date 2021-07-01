NEWS
Investment

Macquarie launches build-to-rent platform

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:03PM

Macquarie Asset Management has established a build-to-rent platform in the UK called Goodstone Living.

The new business will be led by Darryl Flay and Martin Bellinger, founders of a private UK build-to-rent developer-operator, who have overseen the development of more than 30,000 homes over the last three decades.

"The establishment of Goodstone Living, together with Darryl and Martin, is strategically aligned with our focus on establishing and incubating specialist real estate managers in sectors that we believe are supported by significant structural tailwinds," co-head of Macquarie Asset Management's real estate team in Europe Dana Gibson said.

"This sector has emerged as a global mega-trend in real estate over the last 10 years, driven by secular trends including urbanisation, digitalisation and demographic shifts.

"This has created an opportunity to access this growing asset class at scale, and we expect sustained demand and changing demographics will make it more resilient, less volatile, and correlated with inflation rather than the cycle."

Macquarie Group said Goodstone Living will focus on the development and long-term ownership of rental communities in exciting urban locations, benefiting from a growing demand for rental housing and an undersupply of high-quality accommodation.

All homes developed by Goodstone Living will be focused on promoting decarbonisation and creating positive social value. The business will target net zero carbon operations for both its corporate and portfolio activities.

