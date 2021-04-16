NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Macquarie head joins alternative platform
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   12:14PM

The former head of research and strategic accounts at Macquarie has joined an alternative investment platform.

Chris Brookman has joined Altive, an alternative investment platform and fund manager which enables high-net-worth individuals to invest in alternative asset classes that are often only available to institutions.

Brookman will set up the Australian business for Altive, which is based in Hong Kong, and will be country head for Australia and managing partner.

He was previously at Macquarie Group for more than 13 years, departing at the end of 2020.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Brookman also spent five years at ING Australia, as a research account manager and investment marketing specialist.

Earlier in his career, he was a credit analyst at American Express and client service officer at MLC Australia.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Read more: AltiveChris BrookmanING AustraliaMacquarie GroupAmerican ExpressHong KongMLC Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA takes action against Macquarie
AMP names new chief executive
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
NZ Super Fund adds board member
Fund manager hires distribution director
Macquarie to profit off severe weather
Cbus hires new group executive
Financial sector has deep pockets for philanthropy: Report
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
Wingate appoints private markets head
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.