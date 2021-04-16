Macquarie head joins alternative platform

The former head of research and strategic accounts at Macquarie has joined an alternative investment platform.

Chris Brookman has joined Altive, an alternative investment platform and fund manager which enables high-net-worth individuals to invest in alternative asset classes that are often only available to institutions.

Brookman will set up the Australian business for Altive, which is based in Hong Kong, and will be country head for Australia and managing partner.

He was previously at Macquarie Group for more than 13 years, departing at the end of 2020.

Brookman also spent five years at ING Australia, as a research account manager and investment marketing specialist.

Earlier in his career, he was a credit analyst at American Express and client service officer at MLC Australia.