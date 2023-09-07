Macquarie flags asset management challenges

Macquarie Group posted a 3% drop in its private markets assets under management (AUM) to $326.8 billion and said its asset management business will face economic challenges over the short term.

In an investor presentation, the group said the drop was primarily driven by cessation of co-investors' management rights on a specific asset.

Further, Macquarie reported its $864 billion asset management arm revised its short-term outlook and expects a lag in returns from asset sales.

It said net operating income was substantially down, mainly due to lower investment related income from green energy investments, with asset realisations predominately expected in the second half of FY24.

Further, the decrease was driven by income related to the disposition of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) assets in the prior year.

It reported net present costs (NPC) fell for its asset management to $2.342 million in FY23 from $3.029 million in FY22.

Providing a regulatory update, Macquarie said it's been working with APRA on a remediation plan that strengthens its governance, culture, structure, and enumeration to ensure full and ongoing compliance with prudential standards.

"The changes under the plan, on which we will continue to deliver through 2023 and beyond, will have a positive impact on MBL through improved systems, frameworks, and processes, and further strengthen its risk culture," it said.

Macquarie's share price took a hit and started to slide from its $176.47 market close on Tuesday to $170.21 market close on Wednesday.

It continued to sink to a low of $170 at market open this morning and has since shifted to $171.16 at the time of writing.