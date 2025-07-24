Newspaper icon
Macquarie chief financial officer steps down

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   12:26PM

Macquarie chief financial officer Alex Harvey has decided to step down from the role and Macquarie's executive committee, effective 31 December 2025.

Macquarie said Harvey intends to retire mid-2026 after completing an extended handover to his successor Frank Kwok.

Harvey has been with Macquarie for 28 years having held several executive positions including a global head of the principal transaction group in Macquarie Capital, chief executive of Macquarie group Asia and chair of the Macquarie Group Foundation.

Harvey has held the chief financial officer role for the past eight years.

"Alex has delivered a significant transformation in Macquarie's financial management and stakeholder engagement activities, playing a key role in driving the global growth of the group," Macquarie said.

Kwok has also been with Macquarie for 28 years, most recently as deputy chief financial officer since March 2024, and as group treasurer.

Prior to that, Kwok held senior roles in the Real Estate Assets business of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) in several regions, including leading the team in Asia Pacific and a four-year period as chief financial officer for ASX-listed Macquarie Airports.

Kwok is slated to take on his new roles, and join Macquarie's executive committee, effective 1 January 2026.

This comes as Macquarie also held is AGM, in which it reported MAM had $945.8 billion in assets under management as at 30 June 2025 - up 1% on 31 March 2025.

Of that, MAM Public Investments was down 1% to $544.2 billion and MAM Private Markets was up 3% to $401.6 billion.

During the quarter $3.5 billion in new equity was raised in Private Markets, $7 billion of equity was invested and $500 million was divested. This resulted in $23.5 billion of equity to deploy as at 30 June 2025.

