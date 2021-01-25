Macquarie backs medical drone testing

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) portfolio company will trial a medical drone logistics network across the United Kingdom.

AGS Airports, held by Ferrovial and the MIRA managed entity AGS Ventures Airports, is leading a consortium to develop and trial drones to transport essential medicines, blood, organs and other medical supplies throughout Scotland.

The CAELUS (Care & Equity - Logistics UAS Scotland) commenced on 1 December 2021 with the live drone flight trials ending in 2021 and scheduled to run into 2022.

The AGS led consortium has 14 member organisations including ANRA Technologies, Schneider Electric and University of Strathclyde secured £1.5 million from the UK Industrial Strategy Future Flight Challenge Fund to demonstrate how drones improve access to medical supplies in rural areas.

University of Strathclyde vice-chancellor Jim McDonald said the project aligns with the University's health technologies research cluster and its history of working with both industry and the public sector.

"We look forward to demonstrating the potential value of drone delivery of medical supplies for the public, NHS, the economy, social equality and for the aviation manufacturing industry in Scotland," he said.

CAELUS will develop the ground infrastructure needed to recharge the drones and the control systems for flying along with designing pathways to ensure the drones can share airspace with civil aviation.

"This project has the potential to completely revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered in Scotland," AGS Airports chief executive Derek Provan said.

"Not only does drone technology have the ability to speed-up the delivery of critical medical supplies, it could reduce waiting times for test results and, more importantly, help provide equity of care between urban and remote rural communities," he said.