Macquarie AM acquires European student accommodation platforms

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:27PM

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) has signed an agreement to acquire and combine two specialist platforms - MILESTONE and BaseStack Living - to expand its presence into the European purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector.

The acquisitions will see Macquarie Asset Management to manage more than 12,000 beds across eight countries across Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Denmark.

The fees of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

The new combined platform will have an immediate pan-European footprint with local on-the-ground development and operational expertise providing an attractive foundation for growth, Macquarie said.

This transaction is indicative of MAM's real estate investment strategy with a current network of 16 specialist operator investments globally, offering access to traditionally "difficult-to-access" sectors.

The announcement comes mere days after the close of its first dedicated European infrastructure debt fund, which has raised around $6 billion at the final close.

Macquarie Asset Management head of real estate in EMEA Brendan Jones said both platforms will contribute to the firm's European real estate strategy.

"We are pleased to close the acquisition of the MILESTONE and BaseStack Living businesses and partner with their very experienced and capable management teams to realise our mutual growth ambitions," Jones said.

"Combining these complementary businesses creates a solid cornerstone on which to build a sector-specialist platform that will own, develop, operate and manage capital on behalf of its clients.

"Over time we expect to scale the offering across major European markets, which will help to alleviate pressure on the residential rental market and provide more specialised and affordable housing options for students."

Under the agreement, BaseStack Living owner Justin Hamer will be appointed as chief executive for the combined entity.

Hamer co-founded Basecamp Student, which was ultimately sold as part of a $1.8 billion (€1bn) transaction to Xior Student Housing NV in 2022.

"This transaction comes at a time when the PBSA market in Europe is still at an early stage, while experiencing strong growth and increased institutional investor participation," Hamer said.

"There is a fundamental and critical undersupply of suitable accommodation for students across all major European cities with less than one bed per 10 full time students.

"We are thrilled to partner with Macquarie Asset Management to both buy and build new purpose-built and professionally managed student housing to tackle this investment opportunity."

Read more: Macquarie Asset ManagementJustin HamerBrendan Jones
