Investment
Macquarie advice shift offers mixed results
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   12:09PM

Macquarie's advice shift towards high-net-worth clients has both dragged and contributed to the firm's full-year results.

Announcing its full-year results to the market today, Macquarie revealed its banking and financial services arm made a $770 million net-profit contribution to the group's results, a 2% increase on the year prior.

Explaining the result, Macquarie said it experienced growth in average volumes across deposits, its loan portfolio and funds on its platforms. While the funds on Macquarie's platforms dropped by 8% due to market movements, the firm said those results were offset by net sales of 3%.

Additionally, independent financial adviser sales increased by 35% compared to the year before, a result Macquarie labeled as strong. All told, around $79 billion sits across Macquarie's platforms, with the firm's expanded Macquarie Wrap managed accounts offering also performing well, ending the year around $700 million fatter at $3 billion in assets under management.

According to Macquarie, the decision to realign its wealth advice business towards high-net-worth clients has in-part paid dividends, thanks to a reduced average headcount which slashed the firm's employment costs.

However, the move hasn't come without its own issues. Macquarie also revealed the benefits of its realignment have been partially offset by reduced wealth management fee income, which it said was "associated with realigning the wealth advice business to focus on the high-net-worth segment."

Specifically, wealth management fee income dropped by about 10% from the firm's full-year 2019 result of $315 million, with $284 million in wealth fees booked this financial year, "due to lower brokerage income as the wealth advice business focused on the high net worth segment".

Meanwhile, the firm's assets under management rose by 10%, thanks to investments by managed funds, an acquisition by its asset management arm, and foreign exchange movements. However, those impacts were partially offset by recent market movements, a reduction in contractual insurance assets and divestments by managed funds.

Overall, Macquarie's net-profit of $2.7 billion is 8% on last year's result, leaving shareholders with a dividend of $4.30 per share, 25% down on 2019.

Macquarie managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said the result was subject to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The final months of the financial year were overshadowed by the profound human impact of the COVID-19 global health crisis and its economic consequences," Wikramanayake said.

"Macquarie's full-year result has also been subject to the effects of this crisis and a strong underlying financial performance in FY20 was impacted by a material increase in credit and other impairment charges, primarily reflecting the deterioration in current and expected macroeconomic conditions as a result of COVID-19."

The Macquarie chief said the firm would continue to take a "cautious approach", acting conservatively in regard to its capital, funding and liquidity which positions the firm "well to respond to the current environment".

"The longstanding fundamentals that have resulted in Macquarie being profitable every year since inception are unchanged, including deep expertise in major markets; business and geographic diversity; and a proven risk management framework and culture," Wikramanayake said.

