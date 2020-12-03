NEWS
Investment
Macquarie acquires US wealth manager
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   11:57AM

Macquarie Asset Management has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based asset and wealth manager Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc with further plans to offload part of the business to an advisory firm.

The transaction values Waddell & Reed Financial at $25 per share or A$2.3 billion, which Macquarie Asset Management will pay for in cash.

Waddell & Reed Financial has an asset management business, Ivy Investments, with US$68 billion in assets under management (AUM) and a wealth management business, Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors, with US$63 billion in assets under administration.

On completion, the investment bank will sell the wealth management business to US retail investment advisory firm LPL Financial Holdings for US$300 million plus excess net assets and enter into a long-term partnership.

The second transaction will see Macquarie as one of LPL's top-tier strategic asset management partners and is expected to increase Macquarie Asset Management's AUM to over A$650 billion.

"The addition of Waddell & Reed and our enhanced partnership with LPL will significantly increase our ability to grow and invest in our combined benefit of our clients," Macquarie Asset Management head Martin Stanley said.

"Ivy Investments' complementary investment capabilities will provide diversification to Macquarie Asset Management's capabilities and client base."

The combined business will become a top 25 actively managed, long-term, open-ended US mutual fund manager by AUM across equities, fixed income and multi-asset solutions.

Waddell & Reed Financial chief executive Philip J. Sanders said the firm has been focusing on transforming to a more diversified and growth-oriented enterprise.

"The long-term partnership between Macquarie and LPL as part of this transaction accelerates that transformation and ultimately will benefit our clients and independent financial advisors while delivering significant value to our stockholders," Sanders said.

The transaction has been approved by Macquarie's board, LPL and Waddell & Reed and is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

Read more: Macquarie Asset ManagementIvy InvestmentsLPL Financial HoldingsReed Financial AdvisorsPhilip J. SandersMartin Stanley
