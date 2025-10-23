MA Financial sees record gross inflows

MA Financial has reported record inflows of $2.2 billion in the nine months to September, up 41% on the prior corresponding period.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 34% to $13.3 billion in Q3.

Inflows continue to grow on strong investor interest in MA Financial's private credit funds, it said, which further benefitted from a secondary raising of $184 million for the ASX-listed MA Credit Income Trust.

The alternative asset manager expanded its real estate capabilities with the September acquisition of IP Generation, a real estate asset manager with around $2 billion in AUM. This month it acquired Top Ryde City Shopping Centre in a joint venture with a Singaporean real estate investment trust for $525 million, which is due to settle in Q4.

"Net flows are anticipated to be strong in 4Q 25, supported by the raising for Top Ryde City and continued demand for private credit funds," the release read.

It noted a further $1 billion of real estate assets are in advanced stages of the due diligence process.

Net inflows excluding institutional investments came in at $1.1 billion for the first nine months of the year, up 22% from the same period last year.

The MA Redcape Hotel Fund, providing investors access to high-quality hotels, said it will acquire Plough Inn, a landmark pub in Brisbane's Southbank. The hotel portfolio's EBITDA rose 21% in the third quarter.

It announced that Paragon Trust, the 50% institutional owner of Marion Shopping Centre, will end its investment management agreement effective February next year, and the property management will be taken up by Scentre Group. However, it noted that this will have an immaterial impact on its earnings as the contracted services deliver a fee margin significantly lower than for the other assets managed by it.

"Given the strong momentum, the Group continues to be on track to deliver materially higher underlying earnings per share (EPS) in 2H 25 than in 1H 25," MA Financial said.