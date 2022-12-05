Newspaper icon
MA Financial secures $70m for property fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 5 DEC 2022   12:28PM

MA Financial has raised $70 million for its MA Allendale Square Fund.

The Perth office tower gained interest from high-net-worth investors (HNWI) across the firm's domestic and international client bases.

The financial services firm explained it was these investors who were interested in the "counter-cyclical" financial returns and exposure to Allendale Square that raised the funds.

MA Financial Group will partner with Centuria Capital Group (Centuria), to actively manage the property with a particular focus on re-positioning the tenancy profile and enhancing the occupier amenity.

Funds managed by MA Asset Management, and Centuria settled on Allendale Square last Friday.

MA Financial managing director of real estate asset management Matthew Lane said the firm was pleased with investor appetite at a time where most are being cautious.

"Allendale Square is a quality asset - it is in the heart of Perth CBD in close proximity to the transformational $2.5 billion Elizabeth Quay waterfront and is well positioned to capitalise on the demand for quality office space in Perth," he explained.

"Raising funds in a challenging economic environment demonstrates our ability to secure attractive investments on pricing metrics that meet our investors' expectations in this marketplace."

Lane concluded investors will benefit from an "attractive target distribution" and an asset which will be actively managed and re-positioned to achieve potential capital growth.

