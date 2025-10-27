M&A makes rebound, creating higher-value deals: Deloitte

Stronger balance sheets and lower interest rates are among the main drivers of renewed momentum in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), according to new research.

Momentum is building again after a period of relative pause, Deloitte's The Deal in Focus: Heads of M&A report said, based on conversations with 100 Australian M&A corporations.

Three in four (75%) believe economic conditions support M&A activity, yet nearly half (47%) said international uncertainty is affecting their ability to execute deals, a sharp increase from 37% in 2024.

In the financial services sector, which accounted for 14% of the total respondents, better deal conditions stem from major banks nearing the end of leadership changes or making progress on major technology programs.

Regulation has also become "less of an issue" since the Royal Commission, while rising interest from private equity funds is becoming a significant competitor to corporate groups and credit funds, the report said.

"For example, the US-based private equity firm CC Capital invested $3.3 billion to take Insignia Financial private earlier this year, and its main rival was another private equity fund, Bain Capital," the report said.

Deloitte partner, mergers and acquisitions James Chown said that despite steady deal volumes, high-value deals are making up for growth.

"Pent-up demand is fuelling big-ticket deals, with corporates divesting major assets and significant interest from private equity. That's driving higher value deals, even if overall deal volumes remain steady," he said.

However, businesses continue to feel pain across several categories post-integration and separation.

Most firms found retaining culture (41%) the most significant challenge, followed by technology and data integration (21%), the report highlighted.

Other challenges cited by the financial services industry were people (14%), operations (7%), commercial (7%), and legal (7%).

"Within financial services, people and culture ranked as the most significant challenges in previous integrations and separations," Chown said.

"... technology and data integration present one of the biggest risks to transactions."

Meanwhile, environment, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, while not a value driver, are acting as a strict early filter, particularly around social impacts.

"In this environment, strategic clarity and disciplined preparation are essential," Chown added.

"Buyers need a sharp view of the value deals may bring and how they will be integrated if they are to convert transactions into lasting sources of advantage."

Moving forward, Deloitte believes demand and supportive conditions will continue to drive M&A activity, but with a focus on capabilities rather than just scale.

The firm also highlighted the preliminary planning of integration will be necessary, provided that the costs for technology and data migration are the "biggest execution risks", which should be built into due diligence and pricing from the outset.

The recovery supports anticipated new levels of M&A activities in the US over the past five years, which can support the local sector, according to Berkshire Global Advisors.