NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Lutheran Super prepares for merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JAN 2022   12:48PM

Lutheran Super informed members it has found its preferred merger partner, following a decision last September to assess the fund's options.

In December the corporate fund, which holds less than $1 billion in funds under management, told members that a shortlist of "three great options were evaluated by the trustee with members best interest for the future being the driving factor" and that a preferred partner has been identified.

"A preferred fund has been selected and the trustee is working through a robust process to assess this option and discussions are progressing well," Lutheran Super said.

The fund said it expects to make an official announcement in February or March.

This follows a decision by the fund's trustee in September 2021 to investigate potential merger partners "to ensure the continued success of the fund", citing pressure on smaller funds as a result of continued regulatory activity.

According to Rainmaker data, the Adelaide-based fund has about $700 million in funds under management and just over 6000 members; about 70% of its members are female.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

To 30 November 2021, the fund's MySuper option achieved a one-year return of 12.9%. Over three years it's achieved 10.3% and 8.8% over five years. All of Lutheran Super's investments are managed by Mercer, which also serves as administrator.

The confirmation of its merger plans coincided with Lutheran Super closing its defined benefit division.

The DB offering was wound up on December 31, with all DB members moved into the fund's accumulation division. According to APRA data, in 2020 the DB division only accounted for 2% of the fund.

Read more: Lutheran SuperMySuperRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Media Super apologises for major calculator error
Global equities ETPs reap benefits of conversion
Retail super fund to be wound up
Best-performing default funds revealed
Mine Super refreshes investment options
Industry responds to heatmap findings
Do inflows follow performance?
Half of all super products cut fees: Data
CFS targets adviser market
Top investment products, super fund revealed

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.