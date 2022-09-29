Lumiant will be the first company to leverage Envestnet | Yodlee's Consumer Data Right (CDR) accreditation under the CDR representative model to power its Your Wealth module.

The partnership enables Lumiant to access real-time data from financial institutions. The open banking connections provided by Envestnet | Yodlee allow advisers to access a view of their client's total financial lifecycle.

Lumiant co-founder and global chief executive Santiago Burridge said: "When it comes to advice, many financial professionals are hamstrung in delivering an excellent client experience because so much still revolves around pen, paper and manual data capture."

"Not only is the experience tedious, but it is way behind the digital experiences we have come to expect from all areas of our lives. We're stuck in the stone ages and it's time we took advantage of technology to enhance the client experience."

The new integration will power Lumiant's financial data collection and aggregation, allowing clients and financial professionals to see the overall net worth of a household in one place.

"Advisers can now better define specific financial goals for their clients and use that data to power its Best Life projections," Envestnet | Yodlee said.

"Additionally, rather than clients having to provide their financial details and balances using manual data entry forms, financial professionals can now collect this information directly from their client's financial institutions, reducing the time spent meeting Know Your Customer requirements.

"Clients simply connect their financial institutions to their financial plan and seamlessly share their information with their adviser."

Lumiant recently launched in the US, it's also exploring options to expand into the UK and South Africa.

Burridge said: "Both markets have comprehensive open banking regimes, so it's important to establish strategic partnerships with other global brands that have expertise in this space. Our partnership with Envestnet | Yodlee does just that."

On the partnership with Lumiant, Envestnet | Yodlee ANZ country manager Tim Poskitt said: "Our work with Lumiant demonstrates the benefits that the latest CDR accreditation model provides for fintechs, and importantly, Australian consumers."

Envestnet | Yodlee hopes that the six new accreditation models will reduce barriers to participation by enabling organisations like Lumiant to securely access CDR data via accredited providers without needing to become accredited data recipients themselves.

Meanwhile, recently, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Lumiant received backing from high-profile US financial adviser, investor and personal finance commentator Ric Edelman.

It was said that the funding from Edelman will support the company's mission to empower more individuals and their families to live their best lives by engaging with advisers in a unique, leading-edge values-based advice process.

Also reported by Financial Standard, in June, Lumiant also secured a $3 million investment to support its expansion in the US from Savant Wealth Management.