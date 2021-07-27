NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Lumiant launches fact find module

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   11:03AM

Lumiant has launched a free module for its adviser customers to enhance its fact find process by including a survey to understand clients' ideal outcomes.

The Your Life module includes statements based around Lumiant's eight dimensions of wellbeing and better positions the adviser's value proposition, the fintech said.

The fact find is aimed at engaging the spouse who is not necessarily managing the financial affairs of the couple and instead puts values first.

"For a long time, I have been advocating for advisers to move their value propositions above the line and I believe we've now reached a tipping point; where advisers no longer purely manage people's financial affairs but also support them in other areas of their lives," Lumiant ambassador David Haintz said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"Time and again, it has been proven that this change in your value proposition can tap into an unmet and growing demand that leads to significant growth and profitability for advice practices."

After completing the survey, the client will be provided with a life score that highlights which values matter to them most and how closely aligned their lives are to their values.

In turn the data gives the adviser the information to connect on a deeper level with the client in follow up sessions and help create household values and financial goals.

"At Lumiant, we are all committed to engaging the non-CFO spouse as we know they are the decision-maker in the family. We also know the current advice process has intentionally disenfranchised them by anchoring the delivery of the proposition in investment products," Lumiant chief executive Santiago Burridge said.

"It is our hope that by changing the discussion and delivering on the promise of advice we can bring the enjoyment back to financial advice. This means giving money meaning and placing the client's life at the heart of the experience."

The latest survey comes after Astute Wealth Advice accused Lumiant of ripping off its 5-Minute health check questionnaire and served a Cease and Desist letter.

Lumiant later agreed to a number of actions set out in the Cease and Desist letter sent earlier this month including removing the materials in question on its platform and agreed to disable all third-party access to its questionnaire and delete electronic records.

Read more: LumiantAstute Wealth AdviceDavid HaintzSantiago Burridge
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Astute Wealth alleges copyright breach
Fintechs settle legal stoush
Lumiant raises capital, adds to board

Editor's Choice

Vale Murray Wyatt

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Advice association shutters

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:50AM
A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.