Lumiant launches fact find module

Lumiant has launched a free module for its adviser customers to enhance its fact find process by including a survey to understand clients' ideal outcomes.

The Your Life module includes statements based around Lumiant's eight dimensions of wellbeing and better positions the adviser's value proposition, the fintech said.

The fact find is aimed at engaging the spouse who is not necessarily managing the financial affairs of the couple and instead puts values first.

"For a long time, I have been advocating for advisers to move their value propositions above the line and I believe we've now reached a tipping point; where advisers no longer purely manage people's financial affairs but also support them in other areas of their lives," Lumiant ambassador David Haintz said.

"Time and again, it has been proven that this change in your value proposition can tap into an unmet and growing demand that leads to significant growth and profitability for advice practices."

After completing the survey, the client will be provided with a life score that highlights which values matter to them most and how closely aligned their lives are to their values.

In turn the data gives the adviser the information to connect on a deeper level with the client in follow up sessions and help create household values and financial goals.

"At Lumiant, we are all committed to engaging the non-CFO spouse as we know they are the decision-maker in the family. We also know the current advice process has intentionally disenfranchised them by anchoring the delivery of the proposition in investment products," Lumiant chief executive Santiago Burridge said.

"It is our hope that by changing the discussion and delivering on the promise of advice we can bring the enjoyment back to financial advice. This means giving money meaning and placing the client's life at the heart of the experience."

The latest survey comes after Astute Wealth Advice accused Lumiant of ripping off its 5-Minute health check questionnaire and served a Cease and Desist letter.

Lumiant later agreed to a number of actions set out in the Cease and Desist letter sent earlier this month including removing the materials in question on its platform and agreed to disable all third-party access to its questionnaire and delete electronic records.