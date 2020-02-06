NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Lowe snaps back at critics
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   11:39AM

RBA governor Philip Lowe has rejected concerns that the bank's decision to cut interest rates last year dented consumer confidence and impacted weak consumer growth.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Lowe said that while he understands having rates at very low levels has unsettled some people, he does not accept the idea that was driving weak consumption.

"While the Reserve Bank's decisions reminded people of what is going on, Australians were already adjusting their spending to the reality of a combination of subdued wages growth, the fall in housing prices and high debt levels," Lowe said.

"Consumer confidence and monetary policy were both responding to this reality.  My judgement is that if the Reserve Bank had not eased monetary policy last year, this adjustment by households would have been harder, the balance sheet repair would have been more difficult, and the economy would have been weaker."

The suggestion that low rates were impacting consumer sentiment had been making the rounds for some time, though Lowe said the decision to keep rates low has assisted with both sides of the balance sheet.

"They have allowed people to pay down their liabilities more easily, and they have also boosted asset prices," he said.

"So they are helping, not hampering, the process of balance sheet adjustment. In doing so, they are also bringing forward the day when households feel comfortable to lift their spending again."

However, Lowe added that it is possible to have "too much of a good thing" and the central bank is aware of the risk of low rates encouraging too much borrowing and driving excessive valuations.

Lowe also took the opportunity to comment on the recent fires, drought and coronavirus outbreak that have been causing concerns amongst investors.

The central bank governor said the economic impact of the fires in the areas affected is very large, pointing to the significant disruptions to regular activity as well as the large-scale destruction caused.

"In assessing the impact of this on the Australian economy as a whole we have taken into account that there will be a material rebuilding effort and that government grants and insurance payments will assist many people," Lowe said.

"On this basis, our assessment is that GDP growth for 2020 as a whole will be largely unaffected. There is, however, likely to be a noticeable effect across the December quarter last year and the current quarter.

Lowe said that while it is still difficult to be precise, the bank estimates that the effects of the bushfires will reduce GDP growth by around 0.2 percentage points across the two quarters.

On the uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, Lowe said it is still too early to tell what the overall impact will be, but that the RBA is using the SARS outbreak in 2003 as a guide.

"On that occasion, there was a sharp slowing in output growth in China for a few months, before a sharp bounce-back as the outbreak was controlled and economic stimulus measures were introduced," he said.

"Today, China is a larger part of the global economy and it is more closely integrated, including with Australia, so the international spillovers could be larger than they were back in 2003."

"Much will depend on the success of the various efforts to control the virus so we are monitoring developments closely."

As far as the future is concerned, the bank said the areas where further investment is needed to improve Australia's future prospects is well known.

Lowe said investments in infrastructure, human capital, energy production and distribution and measures to deal with climate change and its effects are high on the list.

"Businesses, as well as governments across Australia are addressing these areas and it is important that they remain focused on them," Lowe said.

"Both public and business sector balance sheets are in good shape and so are strong enough to take advantage of these investment opportunities. "

Lowe said that with rates at record lows and "likely to remain low for quite some time" there are plenty of opportunities for businesses.

"As I have said on other occasions, low interest rates should make it easier for both the public and business sectors to contemplate long-term investments, given that future returns don't need to be discounted as much. They also mean that financing costs are lower," he said.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve BankNational Press Club
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australian economy gently turning which way?
Industry's Best of the Best celebrated
Chief economist update: As low as Lowe will go
Chief economist update: The A$ will answer the question of how much more
Chief economist update: RBA holds but for how long?
Chief economist update: RBA rate cut outlook
Chief economist update: Beam us up Scotty
Chief economist update: Rate cuts coming, but not on race day
RBA downplays likelihood of further rate cuts
RBA blames lack of demand in property downturn
Editor's Choice
Magellan cracks $100 billion
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.
Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:12PM
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JCCj0aCk