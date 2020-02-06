Lowe snaps back at critics

RBA governor Philip Lowe has rejected concerns that the bank's decision to cut interest rates last year dented consumer confidence and impacted weak consumer growth.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Lowe said that while he understands having rates at very low levels has unsettled some people, he does not accept the idea that was driving weak consumption.

"While the Reserve Bank's decisions reminded people of what is going on, Australians were already adjusting their spending to the reality of a combination of subdued wages growth, the fall in housing prices and high debt levels," Lowe said.

"Consumer confidence and monetary policy were both responding to this reality. My judgement is that if the Reserve Bank had not eased monetary policy last year, this adjustment by households would have been harder, the balance sheet repair would have been more difficult, and the economy would have been weaker."

The suggestion that low rates were impacting consumer sentiment had been making the rounds for some time, though Lowe said the decision to keep rates low has assisted with both sides of the balance sheet.

"They have allowed people to pay down their liabilities more easily, and they have also boosted asset prices," he said.

"So they are helping, not hampering, the process of balance sheet adjustment. In doing so, they are also bringing forward the day when households feel comfortable to lift their spending again."

However, Lowe added that it is possible to have "too much of a good thing" and the central bank is aware of the risk of low rates encouraging too much borrowing and driving excessive valuations.

Lowe also took the opportunity to comment on the recent fires, drought and coronavirus outbreak that have been causing concerns amongst investors.

The central bank governor said the economic impact of the fires in the areas affected is very large, pointing to the significant disruptions to regular activity as well as the large-scale destruction caused.

"In assessing the impact of this on the Australian economy as a whole we have taken into account that there will be a material rebuilding effort and that government grants and insurance payments will assist many people," Lowe said.

"On this basis, our assessment is that GDP growth for 2020 as a whole will be largely unaffected. There is, however, likely to be a noticeable effect across the December quarter last year and the current quarter.

Lowe said that while it is still difficult to be precise, the bank estimates that the effects of the bushfires will reduce GDP growth by around 0.2 percentage points across the two quarters.

On the uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, Lowe said it is still too early to tell what the overall impact will be, but that the RBA is using the SARS outbreak in 2003 as a guide.

"On that occasion, there was a sharp slowing in output growth in China for a few months, before a sharp bounce-back as the outbreak was controlled and economic stimulus measures were introduced," he said.

"Today, China is a larger part of the global economy and it is more closely integrated, including with Australia, so the international spillovers could be larger than they were back in 2003."

"Much will depend on the success of the various efforts to control the virus so we are monitoring developments closely."

As far as the future is concerned, the bank said the areas where further investment is needed to improve Australia's future prospects is well known.

Lowe said investments in infrastructure, human capital, energy production and distribution and measures to deal with climate change and its effects are high on the list.

"Businesses, as well as governments across Australia are addressing these areas and it is important that they remain focused on them," Lowe said.

"Both public and business sector balance sheets are in good shape and so are strong enough to take advantage of these investment opportunities. "

Lowe said that with rates at record lows and "likely to remain low for quite some time" there are plenty of opportunities for businesses.

"As I have said on other occasions, low interest rates should make it easier for both the public and business sectors to contemplate long-term investments, given that future returns don't need to be discounted as much. They also mean that financing costs are lower," he said.