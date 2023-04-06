Lowe reinforces more hikes may come

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hit pause on interest rate hikes this week, but RBA governor Phillip Lowe has told the National Press Club that doesn't mean they're off the table altogether.

In an address, Lowe said the decision to hold rates steady didn't imply that interest rate increases are over. Rather, the RBA board held rates steady to better gauge the impact of increased interest rates and to assess the economic outlook.

"The board is conscious that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of the increases to date is yet to be felt. It's also conscious that there are significant economic uncertainties at the moment," Lowe said.

"Given these lags and uncertainties, the board judged that, with monetary policy now in restrictive territory, it was time to hold interest rates steady and accumulate more information."

Outlook factors

The factors influencing the RBA's outlook include the global economic forecast, particularly considering banking stresses in the US and Switzerland.

Persistently high global inflation and below average worldwide economic growth are also a concern.

In Australia, the impact of international banking stresses has been muted, however Lowe asserted that this doesn't imply that the country is immune to pressures abroad.

"While the authorities in the United States and Switzerland have taken decisive steps to maintain confidence in their banking systems, the situation is still fragile and recent events have put the spotlight on how shifts in sentiment can result in rapid outflows of deposits," Lowe said.

The strength of household consumption is another factor influencing the RBA's outlook.

Lowe noted that higher interest rates are impacting household spending; consumption is withering below average.

"Looking forward, we expect that consumption growth will remain subdued for some time," Lowe said.

Cost of living pressure is squeezing household budgets across the country, with the decline in house prices slashing measured household wealth.

"Since interest rates started rising, the average mortgage rate that Australians pay has increased more quickly than average mortgage rates paid in other countries," Lowe said.

"This increase in mortgage rates has had a significant effect on household budgets and we anticipate that required mortgage payments will reach a new record high of almost 10% of household disposable income by the end of next year."

Price and wage setting behaviour's response to higher inflation is also a key factor that will shape the RBA's outlook.

Low inflation target

The RBA's priority is to return inflation to the 2% - 3% target range in a reasonable time.

"It's important that we do this, because persistently high inflation is corrosive and damages our economy. It erodes the value of savings, puts pressure on household budgets and hurts people on low incomes the most," Lowe said.

"If inflation becomes ingrained in expectations, it requires even higher interest rates and a larger increase."

Currently, Australian CPI is 6.8% - down slightly from its record high of 7.3%.

According to Lowe, preserving the value of money is the chief task of any central bank, and interest rates are the enabling tool.

However, he also noted that alternative institutional arrangements and non-monetary tools could offer solutions to contain high inflation. Albeit such options could present complex operational and governance challenges.

"It's worth recalling that the task of controlling inflation has been assigned to central banks following years of experience with other arrangements that did not work out so well," Lowe said.