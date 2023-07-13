Lowe hands down RBA board shake up

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has announced significant changes that will be implemented by the central bank in response to the recent review of its processes.

In what is potentially his last speech as governor, Lowe explained that while the government concluded that the RBA monetary policy framework is "fit for purpose," a changing landscape meant it would still need to pivot accordingly.

"The world we face is increasingly complex and it is right to re-examine how we make and communicate monetary policy decisions and how the RBA is managed," Lowe said.

Firstly, he said that starting in 2024, the board's meetings will be reduced from the current frequency of 11 times per year to eight times per year.

Four will be scheduled for the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November, while the remaining four will be conducted approximately midway between these designated meetings.

Board meetings will also be longer than is currently the case, commencing on Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning.

The outcomes of the meetings will be publicly announced at 2:30 in the afternoon on the second day, which will typically continue to be on a Tuesday, as is the current practice.

Further, all board members will have the opportunity to attend an internal staff meeting before the official meeting, allowing them to hear directly from, and ask questions of, a broader range of staff.

The post-meeting statement, which announces the decision, will be issued by the board instead of the governor, as is presently the practice. However, the governor will also hold a media conference after each board meeting to explain the decision.

The quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy will be published simultaneously with the outcome of the board meeting, in February, May, August, and November. This has been changed from its current release on the following Friday.

The Statement on the Conduct of Monetary Policy, the document that captures the shared understanding of monetary policy between the RBA and the Australian government, will have the board as the signatory, not solely the governor.

Lowe added the revised statement is anticipated to be completed later this year.

Further, the board will oversee the RBA's research agenda as it relates to monetary policy and aspects of financial stability and will work with Treasury to undertake five-yearly open and transparent reviews of the monetary policy framework.

Lowe also reinforced that climate change will remain a central area of concentration for the bank.

The government's review panel further identified opportunities for the RBA to empower its staff to "provide stronger leadership, create a more open culture that encourages constructive challenge, and make greater use of the staff's technical skills."

Speaking to this, Lowe said the bank is embarking on a significant program of cultural change.

First steps include updating leadership goals that apply to all managers to make it clearer that they are expected to create an inclusive environment.

Additionally, there will also be a comprehensive 360-degree feedback process for all senior leaders and more consistent leadership training.

"We have also begun advertising more management vacancies externally, and we will increase transparency around internal opportunities for rotations," he said.

"As part of this journey of cultural change, we are also reviewing the internal processes and structure that support the board's decision-making."

The government review recommended that the RBA appoint a chief operating officer to help it achieve its objectives of being an "open and dynamic organisation."

In response, Lowe said: "This makes sense."

In conclusion, Lowe reaffirmed the RBA remains focused on ensuring the current period of high inflation is only temporary and signalled that further tightening may be required.

"So, it is a complex picture and there are significant uncertainties regarding the outlook," he said.

"The board decided that having already increased rates substantially, it was appropriate to hold interest rates steady this month and re-examine the situation next month."