Low rates support some bond managers: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   12:31PM

The fall in interest rates has supported bond managers with a longer duration stance, according to new Morningstar research revealing the performance of fixed income houses during coronavirus-induced volatility.

The report said fixed income, particularly those with high credit quality, has provided diversification and reduced risk.

Morningstar said fixed income has been stabilising investor portfolios against equity losses during a period of increased volatility.

"Aggressive central bank easing globally has been favourable for managers with a bias to neutral or longer duration positions," Morningstar said.

"Meanwhile, instability in credit markets has also seen a flight to the safety of higher-quality, more liquid securities."

Morningstar said it is common in periods of severe uncertainty for investors to place greater importance on the return of capital, rather than the return on capital.

"Credit spreads have widened especially further down the quality spectrum, and credit issuance softened. High-grade sovereign bonds have outperformed credit," the report said.

The analysis found that CFS Wholesale Australian Bond has been leading the way, followed by Pendal Fixed Interest and Schroders Fixed Income Fund - Wholesale. This is based on unit price returns between February 21 and March 16.

The outperformance was partially to do with each funds long rate exposures across Australia and the US, with Schroders also extending into New Zealand.

The report said funds with a short-term stance have not performed as well compared to their peers.

"Many shorter duration credit strategies have declined in value over this period. Losses of up to 3% were common, with these funds feeling the pinch from widening credit spreads," the report said.

Sitting among the bottom performers is the Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest Fund, Aberdeen Standard Australian Fixed Income Fund, AMP Capital Wholesale Australian Bond Fund and PIMCO Australian Bond Wholesale.

On the global bond front, T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund and Vanguard International Fixed Interest Index (Hedged) option are sitting at the top. Meanwhile, PIMCO's Global Bond Wholesale and the Advance International Fixed Interest Multi-Blend Fund are among the worst performers, alongside options from Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason Brandywine.

Vanguard, AMP Capital and Schroder are sitting among the top performers for diversified credit. However, Vanguard's International Credit Securities Index (Hedged) ETF is among the bottom funds, along with products from CFS and iShares.

Finally, when it comes to multi-strategy income, Kapstream Absolute Return Income is sitting at the top, ahead of the likes of the JPMorgan Global Strategic Bond Fund and AB Dynamic Global Fixed Income.

"Many shorter duration credit strategies have declined in value over this period. Losses of up to 3% were common, with these funds feeling the pinch from widening credit spreads. Two clear trends were discernible," Morningstar said.

"Unsurprisingly, credit funds that stuck to higher grade instruments tended to fare best."

Second, having a bigger bias to Australian dollar paper also helped as the domestic credit market has held up comparatively well, the researcher added.

"While bond managers have often suggested that the Australian credit market is higher quality than overseas, basing this on metrics such as average credit quality, shorter tenor of issuance, and sectoral composition of issuers, some of this may be illusory. Indeed, there have been suggestions liquidity on investment-grade credit has evaporated," Morningstar said.

Finally, Morningstar said it has seen some passive offerings perform well over the period.

"More broadly, passive fixed income strategies have often appeared among the top of the charts through this period," it said.

Though credit was an exception, it added.

"Otherwise, passive strategies that replicate broad-based indexes usually have a large structural allocation to sovereign and government-related bonds," Morningstar said.

"The combination of a downward shift in interest rates and investors' gravitation to high quality, more liquid paper has resulted in a range of passive offerings outperforming many of their active peers."

