Looking beyond high-dividend stocks

The opportunities for capturing income in Australian equities lies outside the traditional high-dividend stocks, according to Redpoint Investment Management.

Speaking at a GSFM outlook, Redpoint Investment Management chief executive and lead portfolio manager for Australian equities Max Capetta said there is a cyclicality to dividends over the calendar year, and it is important to align stock selection with dividend capture.

"If you look more broadly across the market rather than simply focusing on what might be the high dividend yield stocks in the past," he said.

Capetta said bank dividends are returning but not at the pace investors would expect.

"Government and RBA support has meant that earnings and debt provisions have not been as bad as expected, but new lockdowns are cause for concern," he said.

"We don't expect them to return to the pre-COVID levels or 2019 levels until calendar 2023. But with Commonwealth Bank there is a chance they might make it in 2022."

However, Capetta cautioned over the lack of product innovation from the big four banks and is looking for the ways in which they will spend the proceeds from their exit from the wealth industry.

"In ways they can support client engagement, support retention and then fight off competition from emerging fintechs such that they actually can regain some earnings growth and therefore dividend growth in the future," he said.

From the resources sector, Capetta looked towards the increasing iron ore price.

"This is being driven by strong global demand as well as production issues in Brazil tightening supply. Our key picks here are Fortescue, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources," he said.

Overall, Capetta urged investors to consider the calendar and the industry profit cycle to then look at dividend opportunities.

"Once you have this broader investment universe to search for income opportunities, I think that then opens up a range of stock selection ideas that can enable people to actually capture a greater and more consistent income," he said.