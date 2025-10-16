Lonsec recruits sales head

Lonsec Research and Ratings has appointed a head of sales, hiring from Challenger Ltd.

Anna Schofield brings over 25 years of experience working in financial services distribution and strategic client engagement roles.

Before her nine years at Challenger, most recently as head of accounts and research, she spent six years at AMP Capital as head of research and platforms.

Schofield will lead the sales effort across the Lonsec Research and Ratings business.

This appointment marks the completion of chief executive Lorraine Robinson's leadership team, following a series of strategic hires across marketing, operations, and product.

Lonsec said the new leadership structure is designed to drive innovation, deepen adviser relationships, and expand Lonsec's market presence.

Robinson called the appointment a pivotal moment for Lonsec. "Her deep understanding of the advice landscape and passion for client success make her the ideal person to lead our sales strategy. With our leadership team now in place, we're ready to deliver the next phase of growth and value for our clients."

In February, Lonsec Group's research and managed account business was split into two business units - Lonsec Research and Ratings, and Evidentia Group. This followed the purchase of specialist managed accounts business Evidentia Group by Lonsec's parent company, Generation Development Group.