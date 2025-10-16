Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Lonsec recruits sales head

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:25PM

Lonsec Research and Ratings has appointed a head of sales, hiring from Challenger Ltd.

Anna Schofield brings over 25 years of experience working in financial services distribution and strategic client engagement roles.

Before her nine years at Challenger, most recently as head of accounts and research, she spent six years at AMP Capital as head of research and platforms.

Schofield will lead the sales effort across the Lonsec Research and Ratings business.

This appointment marks the completion of chief executive Lorraine Robinson's leadership team, following a series of strategic hires across marketing, operations, and product.

Lonsec said the new leadership structure is designed to drive innovation, deepen adviser relationships, and expand Lonsec's market presence.

Robinson called the appointment a pivotal moment for Lonsec. "Her deep understanding of the advice landscape and passion for client success make her the ideal person to lead our sales strategy. With our leadership team now in place, we're ready to deliver the next phase of growth and value for our clients."

In February, Lonsec Group's research and managed account business was split into two business units - Lonsec Research and Ratings, and Evidentia Group. This followed the purchase of specialist managed accounts business Evidentia Group by Lonsec's parent company, Generation Development Group.

Read more: Lonsec ResearchChallenger Ltd.Anna SchofieldLorraine Robinson

Related News

Ascalon snags Evidentia executive
Lonsec chief to exit, chair welcomed
Lonsec bolsters investment team
Lonsec adds to research team
Lonsec bolsters research leadership
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
IOOF replaces group head of research
Research house and advice group partner
Lonsec grows retirement panel membership
Fund added to Macquarie Wrap

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media