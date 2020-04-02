NEWS
Lonsec recommends PCFM fund
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   3:38PM

Lonsec has upgraded its rating of a flagship Premium China Funds Management offering, recognising the firm's heritage in Chinese equities.

The firm's Premium Asia Fund has been handed a recommended rating by the research house, who said it took a "positive view" of PCFM's "long heritage as a Chinese equity specialist".

"Portfolio manager Renee Hung is considered to be an experienced Asian equity investor, who has established a pleasing track record in managing the Fund over an extended period," Lonsec pointed out.

"Additionally, Lonsec has gained a greater appreciation for the investment process which encourages idea sharing and accountability."

Premium China Funds Management executive director and chief investment specialist, Jonathan Wu said the firm was pleased with the result, and took it as a reward for its performance in the sector, including its current performance amid the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Funds with a focus on Chinese equities are actually well positioned currently, according to Antipodes Partners chief investment officer Jacob Mitchell.

Mitchell recently told Financial Standard that Asian and Chinese equities have been relative outperformers during the current period of volatility, arguably because China's response included a relatively quick shutdown, which could lead the nation to a quicker recovery.

"It's also starting to warm up. It's going to take a while before that makes a difference to the spread of the virus, but it seems like most of the science indicates that given the common child is a coronavirus, these things are less likely to spread in a warmer environment," he said.

Mitchell said Antipodes believes China is starting to reintroduce normalcy to day-to-day life in the nation, which he said will make a big difference to important supply chains.

"We think selectively there's opportunities in some of the higher quality consumer elated exposures," Mitchell said.

"Some of the e-commerce beneficiaries like Alibaba, or a high quality restaurant operator like Yum China, which operates the KFC and Pizza Hut business in China. It's the largest chain restaurant operator in China."

Mitchell said those stocks can be bought on multiples which he said "are pretty interesting" given their rates of growth.

Part of this story is an excerpt from Financial Standard's latest feature on global equities. Read it here.

Read more: LonsecPremium China Funds ManagementPCFMAntipodes PartnersPremium Asia Fund
