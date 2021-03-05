Lonsec chief to exit, chair welcomed

The chief executive of Lonsec will step down after three years, while a new chair, a former BT executive, has been named.

Charlie Haynes joined the research house in April 2018, helping reshape and expand subsidiaries Lonsec Research, SuperRatings and Lonsec Investment Solutions.

Haynes co-founded Paragem in 2005 and its respective subsidiaries were sold to Netwealth in 2011 and HUB24 in 2014. HUB24 recently completed the sale of Paragem to Easton Investments.

Before founding Paragem, Haynes held business management and analyst roles at WorldGroup, Bankers Trust and Lloyds Bank in London

He did not confirm where he will go to next, other than to pursue other interests.

The board said it "sincerely thanks Charlie for [his] efforts".

"This period has seen significant uplift in capabilities across all business units and the board is committed to seeing the business build upon this solid foundation," it said.

Lonsec also announced that Mark Spiers has been appointed chair.

Spiers retired from the industry at the end of 2018. He joined BT in April 2004 as general manager of advice and one year later was promoted to director of the wealth strategy business.

Coming out of retirement, Spiers told Financial Standard he looks forward to seeing the firm continue its growth trajectory, particularly as financial advisers increasingly take-up products that help them improve in the areas compliance and efficiency to ultimately benefit clients. The firm has over 5000 clients that rely on its research.

Lonsec Holdings chair Jeff Bresnahan stepped down from the post when Generation Development Group acquired a 37% in the company last October. Ian Knox stepped in his place on an interim basis.

Lonsec is in the process of recruiting Haynes' role, which he will exit on 30 June 2021.