NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Lonsec chief to exit, chair welcomed
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAR 2021   12:35PM

The chief executive of Lonsec will step down after three years, while a new chair, a former BT executive, has been named.

Charlie Haynes joined the research house in April 2018, helping reshape and expand subsidiaries Lonsec Research, SuperRatings and Lonsec Investment Solutions.

Haynes co-founded Paragem in 2005 and its respective subsidiaries were sold to Netwealth in 2011 and HUB24 in 2014. HUB24 recently completed the sale of Paragem to Easton Investments.

Before founding Paragem, Haynes held business management and analyst roles at WorldGroup, Bankers Trust and Lloyds Bank in London

He did not confirm where he will go to next, other than to pursue other interests.

The board said it "sincerely thanks Charlie for [his] efforts".

"This period has seen significant uplift in capabilities across all business units and the board is committed to seeing the business build upon this solid foundation," it said.

Lonsec also announced that Mark Spiers has been appointed chair.

Spiers retired from the industry at the end of 2018. He joined BT in April 2004 as general manager of advice and one year later was promoted to director of the wealth strategy business.

Coming out of retirement, Spiers told Financial Standard he looks forward to seeing the firm continue its growth trajectory, particularly as financial advisers increasingly take-up products that help them improve in the areas compliance and efficiency to ultimately benefit clients. The firm has over 5000 clients that rely on its research.

Lonsec Holdings chair Jeff Bresnahan stepped down from the post when Generation Development Group acquired a 37% in the company last October. Ian Knox stepped in his place on an interim basis.

Lonsec is in the process of recruiting Haynes' role, which he will exit on 30 June 2021.

Read more: BTBankers TrustCharlie HaynesEaston Investmentsfounding ParagemGeneration Development GroupIan KnoxJeff BresnahanLloyds BankLonsec HoldingsLonsec Investment SolutionsLonsec ResearchMark SpiersNetwealthSuperRatings
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth cash margin could squeeze
Netwealth boosts profit, FUA
How to attract high net worth clients
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
Prime Value hires from MLC
Dealer group bolsters leadership
Industry fund promotes for GM role
BT appoints risk expert
Sequoia completes acquisitions
Netwealth names new director
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from NGS Super
ELIZA BAVIN
Rest has appointed a new general manager of superannuation and retirement solutions, hiring from NGS Super.
US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination
KARREN VERGARA
The US is betting that a combination of the stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccinations will lead to full economic recovery by the end of the year, according to a leading economist.
Fidante strikes new partnership
KANIKA SOOD
Challenger's multi-boutique business has partnered with a Japanese asset management giant in a two-way relationship.
Adviser levy to increase by 160%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has hit financial advisers with the news that levies will increase by the equivalent of 160% over two years, with industry bodies outraged.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hXQQpafF