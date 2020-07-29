Lonsec adds to research team

Lonsec has appointed two senior investment analysts following the launch of its sustainability research which includes coverage of 11 funds.

Ron Mehmet has joined the fixed income team, having previously been an investment specialist at Perpetual for over three years.

Prior to that, he was head of sector portfolio management and portfolio manager of defensive asset classes at BT Investment Solutions and senior portfolio manager at ING Investment Management Australia for over 13 years.

Sebastian Lander has joined the multi-asset team from Julliard Financial Services where he was a portfolio manager. He was previously a senior investment analyst at Select Investment Partners, and a fund manager's assistant and portfolio accountant at Schroders.

Lonsec Research executive director Lorraine Robinson said: "We're committed to continually improving and re-imagining research, and this means we need the resources to stay ahead of the curve and give financial advisers the tools they need to deliver for their clients."

"We're very excited to welcome Ron and Sebastian. Their portfolio management experience not only adds to our capabilities but also builds on the range of skills and perspectives within the research team."

Lonsec said recent recruitment was part of a broader alignment that will help the business further develop its research offering.

"The ongoing development in our team means we're able to focus on the delivery of new services so advisers can access better research that lets them do more," Robinson said.

"Our sustainability research is a great example of how Lonsec is raising the bar for transparency and greater depth in research, and we want to keep bringing these new initiatives to advisers."

Lonsec said there is still a need for new talent with a pipeline of technology improvements and usability enhancements planned for its iRate platform.