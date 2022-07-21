Lonsec acquires Implemented Portfolios

Lonsec is expanding its market reach with the acquisition of specialist MDA provider Implemented Portfolios (IPL).

The acquisition will increase the firm's offering of complementary managed account solutions to financial advisers, whether it be separately managed accounts (SMA) or the adoption of MDA services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it is expected to positively impact Lonsec's earnings and margins, boosting its current funds under management to over $5 billion.

According to Lonsec chief executive Mike Wright, the acquisition comes at a time when the need for financial advice in Australia has never been greater.

"There's a real imbalance in the wealth management industry at the moment, and the imbalance is that the need for advice has never been greater," Wright said.

"We've seen a huge trend shift over the last five years, whereby advisers are using solutions such as managed accounts to assist with efficiency and scale in their practice."

Lonsec currently has an SMA offering but the acquisition will now enable it to enter the MDA and IMA space.

Therefore, the acquisition of IPL is very complementary, Wright said.

"It allows us to have more advisers who are helping more clients, and really position ourselves in the future to support the industry to really grow and help more Australians," he said.

"We are excited to welcome, and learn from the experienced, professional IPL team, who I know will make a fantastic contribution to our overall business whilst they stay focussed on helping their highly valued IPL clients."

Also commenting on the acquisition, IPL's executive chair Greg Kirk said: "Since 2010, IPL has been changing the conversation about portfolio construction taking place within advice practices. We only see this expanding as part of the Lonsec Group."

The businesses will be managed separately for the foreseeable future, with IPL to become a fully owned subsidiary of Lonsec. All of IPL's staff will remain within the group.

Kirk will remain a non-executive director of IPL, while Wright will become its new chief executive.