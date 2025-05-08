Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Longview Partners sets up local hub

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 8 MAY 2025   2:25PM

A former Apostle Funds Management global distribution lead has been named head of APAC and Middle East for a London-based firm.

The newly created role will see Kimon Kouryialas lead Longview Partners' growth strategy in the region.

Kouryialas is tasked with expanding Longview's institutional and wealth management platform, focusing on its global equity strategy, the firm's single product offering.

Up until now, Longview chief executive Marina Lund has covered the local institutional market.

Before his 12 months at Apostle, Kouryialas spent 15 years at Martin Currie Investment Management, the active equity specialist sitting within Franklin Templeton.

For four years, he served as co-head of global distribution, managing sales and client services activity across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Before that, he was the managing director and head of distribution at Legg Mason, which was acquired by Franklin Templeton five years ago.

State Street Australia, JP Morgan and Citi also feature on Kouryialas' resume.

The chief executive noted Kouryialas' track record of building fund management businesses during his 27-year career in funds management.

"With his extensive experience in scaling institutional and wealth management platforms and deep understanding of the evolving landscape, Kimon will play a key leadership role for us in not only expanding our geographical footprint but also deepening our engagement with existing institutional clients," she said.

"We are thrilled to have Kimon on board." We believe now is the right time to reinforce that commitment with a dedicated resource."

Commenting on the appointment, the incoming sales head said the firm's singular focus on its global equity strategy positions it uniquely in the market.

"Operating since 2009, Longview's expansion into the Asian and Middle Eastern markets holds great promise, especially as investors seek partnerships with experienced and trusted managers."

The specialist asset management firm is focused entirely on managing global equity portfolios.

As of 31 March 2025, the equities shop had more than US$15 billion in assets under management.

Read more: Kimon Kouryialas

Related News

Apostle Funds Management welcomes new head of wholesale
Apostle names global distribution lead
HESTA partners for global equities
Boutique launches sustainable Aussie equities strategy
Super fund awards Australian equity mandate

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical calls out QBE

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Ethical has called on QBE to justify why it's allowing the continued unrestricted underwriting of new oil and gas projects.

Betashares launches fixed income ETFs

KARREN VERGARA
Betashares has launched three fixed income ETFs, designed to replicate the characteristics of traditional bonds.

The top-performing (and worst) asset classes of the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer's annual periodic table, which charts 17 major asset classes investment returns on an annual basis over the last decade, reveals that there's few reliable themes, except that greater risk tends to be rewarded by greater return.

Fed holds rates, but RBA still poised for a cut

ELIZA BAVIN
The US Federal Reserve has taken a "patient" stance on interest rates as it waits to see the full effect of Trump's tariffs.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media