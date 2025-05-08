Longview Partners sets up local hub

A former Apostle Funds Management global distribution lead has been named head of APAC and Middle East for a London-based firm.

The newly created role will see Kimon Kouryialas lead Longview Partners' growth strategy in the region.

Kouryialas is tasked with expanding Longview's institutional and wealth management platform, focusing on its global equity strategy, the firm's single product offering.

Up until now, Longview chief executive Marina Lund has covered the local institutional market.

Before his 12 months at Apostle, Kouryialas spent 15 years at Martin Currie Investment Management, the active equity specialist sitting within Franklin Templeton.

For four years, he served as co-head of global distribution, managing sales and client services activity across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Before that, he was the managing director and head of distribution at Legg Mason, which was acquired by Franklin Templeton five years ago.

State Street Australia, JP Morgan and Citi also feature on Kouryialas' resume.

The chief executive noted Kouryialas' track record of building fund management businesses during his 27-year career in funds management.

"With his extensive experience in scaling institutional and wealth management platforms and deep understanding of the evolving landscape, Kimon will play a key leadership role for us in not only expanding our geographical footprint but also deepening our engagement with existing institutional clients," she said.

"We are thrilled to have Kimon on board." We believe now is the right time to reinforce that commitment with a dedicated resource."

Commenting on the appointment, the incoming sales head said the firm's singular focus on its global equity strategy positions it uniquely in the market.

"Operating since 2009, Longview's expansion into the Asian and Middle Eastern markets holds great promise, especially as investors seek partnerships with experienced and trusted managers."

The specialist asset management firm is focused entirely on managing global equity portfolios.

As of 31 March 2025, the equities shop had more than US$15 billion in assets under management.