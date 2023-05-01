LongView launches shared equity fund

LongView has launched a new fund that aims to help solve Australia's housing affordability crisis by co-investing alongside homebuyers.

The LongView Shared Equity Fund co-invests with would-be homeowners via shared equity in which LongView also helps them find the right property.

LongView co-founder and executive chair Evan Thornley told Financial Standard that shared equity helps solve a "crushing social problem whereby Australia has third of a generation who don't have access to the Bank of Mum and Dad and are in an impossible position trying to get a deposit to buy a home."

There is a gap in the property market Thornley calls "existing dwelling equity" in which there is currently no available practical investment-grade product that exposes investors to this asset class.

"Our target is to achieve double the house price index. Houses in Australia have generated roughly 7% compounded returns for the last 100 years, so if the house price growth continues its historical pattern our expectation is that net of fees, we'd deliver double that roughly for investors," he said.

By co-investing in the equity with the homeowner, Thornley added that the fund shares in

the levered equity returns and land tax exemption of homebuyers.

The fund, which targets wholesale and family office investors, closes on May 31.

From year three, it expects to provide returns to investors as shared equity contracts are completed at an internal rate of return of about 1.7-2.1 times the residential housing market return.

LongView, an integrated residential property business, was co-founded by Antony Cohen in 2013 and offers funds management, and property management and advisory services. It manages about 4300 rental properties.