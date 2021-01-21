Longstanding Netwealth chair resigns

The platform has appointed a former UBS executive as chair following the resignation of its founding chair.

Netwealth announced in its quarterly business update that Tim Antonie will take over from Jane Tongs, who has served as chair for more than two decades.

Tongs said it was time to pass the baton as she believes board renewal is a key governance matter.

"My 20 plus years at Netwealth have been extraordinarily rewarding to me in a professional capacity having overseen the growth of the business from a start up to the substantial ASX 200 company that it is today," she said.

Antonie was appointed to the board in 2015 and is currently chair of the audit and committee and a member of the investment, compliance and risk management, remuneration culture and nomination committees.

He was previously a managing director and senior advisor at UBS with a focus on large scale mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings and is currently a non-executive director of Premier Investments, Village Roadshow, Breville Group and is a principal of Stratford Advisory Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Antonie said it is an honour to be appointed as chair.

"The company has achieved great success through the combination of strong governance and leading operational and strategic execution," he said.

Kate Temby has been named as an independent non-executive director. She spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs and was a managing director in the asset management business and is currently a partner at Affirmative Investment Management.

The platform's FUM has now reached $38.8 billion, a 14% increase for the quarter while funds under management increased 15.5% to $7.6 billion over the quarter.

The managed accounts balance increased 74.1% to the previous corresponding period to $7.6 billion.

Netwealth said it is poised to benefit from change in the industry with a strong pipeline for new business, but the impacts of the pandemic remain uncertain.

In light of this, the platform forecasts FY2021 inflows to be between $8.5 billion and $9 billion.