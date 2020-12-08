NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Longstanding CDPQ executive resigns
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:46PM

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec has announced the resignation of Macky Tall, its head of real assets and private equity and the lead of its infrastructure business.

Tall has resigned from all his positions at the pension fund, having been named the new co-chair of The Carlyle Group's infrastructure group, commencing early next year. He will remain in office at CDPQ until the end of 2020.

Commenting on his resignation, Tall said he is honoured to have been able to serve Quebeckers for 16 years.

"I have had the privilege of working with very talented teams to build investment strategies, solid long-term transactions and unique and innovative projects like that of the REM," he said.

"I would like to thank and greet all my colleagues and tell them how proud I am to have worked alongside them in this institution, which plays a unique role in Quebec."

From January 2021 CDPQ Infra chief executive Jean-Marc Arbaud will become president and chief executive of the real assets division.

"Over the past 16 years, Macky has left his mark on our organization through his deep expertise as an investor and through the implementation of CDPQ Infra's innovative business model. He is recognized for his commitment to the Caisse, his human approach and his integrity," CDPQ chief executive and president Charles Emond said.

"Thanks to his unifying leadership, Macky has been able to develop strong and committed teams who are ready to take over."

CDPQ chair Robert Tessier thanked Tall for his contribution to the development of the fund.

"He and his teams built our infrastructure activities, ranging from our investments in existing assets to the design and construction of new projects such as the REM," Tessier said.

"As head of liquid markets and then real assets, he put his vision of investment and his ability to develop talents to serve the strategy of the Caisse and ultimately of our depositors."

Read more: CDPQMacky TallRobert TessierCarlyle GroupCharles EmondJean-Marc Arbaud
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pension funds unite for ESG
Link takeover heats up
Link rejects revised offer
Carlyle buys into Calastone, ups Link bid
Link rejects takeover offer
Consortium eyes Link Group
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
Canadian pension fund pursues global growth
Pension fund acquires Plenary Group business
AMP Capital makes key infrastructure hire
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HQy6pCpr