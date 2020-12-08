Longstanding CDPQ executive resigns

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec has announced the resignation of Macky Tall, its head of real assets and private equity and the lead of its infrastructure business.

Tall has resigned from all his positions at the pension fund, having been named the new co-chair of The Carlyle Group's infrastructure group, commencing early next year. He will remain in office at CDPQ until the end of 2020.

Commenting on his resignation, Tall said he is honoured to have been able to serve Quebeckers for 16 years.

"I have had the privilege of working with very talented teams to build investment strategies, solid long-term transactions and unique and innovative projects like that of the REM," he said.

"I would like to thank and greet all my colleagues and tell them how proud I am to have worked alongside them in this institution, which plays a unique role in Quebec."

From January 2021 CDPQ Infra chief executive Jean-Marc Arbaud will become president and chief executive of the real assets division.

"Over the past 16 years, Macky has left his mark on our organization through his deep expertise as an investor and through the implementation of CDPQ Infra's innovative business model. He is recognized for his commitment to the Caisse, his human approach and his integrity," CDPQ chief executive and president Charles Emond said.

"Thanks to his unifying leadership, Macky has been able to develop strong and committed teams who are ready to take over."

CDPQ chair Robert Tessier thanked Tall for his contribution to the development of the fund.

"He and his teams built our infrastructure activities, ranging from our investments in existing assets to the design and construction of new projects such as the REM," Tessier said.

"As head of liquid markets and then real assets, he put his vision of investment and his ability to develop talents to serve the strategy of the Caisse and ultimately of our depositors."