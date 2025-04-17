Newspaper icon
Longreach poaches CFS wealth director

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   2:23PM

Longreach Alternatives has hired Katerina Skulskaya, a former director at Colonial First State Investments, to strengthen its fundraising efforts.

Based in Brisbane, Skulskaya will cover private wealth and family office clients for Longreach Capital Advisors, which is led by Andrew King.

"Our product and manager lineup is expanding, and as a result, our client base has grown significantly over the past 12 months, allowing us to establish a national presence," King said.

Skulskaya spent nine years at Colonial First State, where she most recently served as director of private wealth.

Before that, she was the business development manager responsible for partnerships with several global investment managers, including Baillie Gifford, Affirmative Investment Management, Aspect Capital, Generation Investment Management, Acadian Asset Management, and Milliman.

Prior to her role at Colonial First State, Skulskaya worked at FIIG Securities, where she focused on building relationships with financial advisers, family offices, accountants, and brokers in Queensland.

