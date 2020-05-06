NEWS
Investment
Long/Short fund returns 23.2% in April
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   3:25PM

An ASX-listed global equities long/short fund has returned 23.2% in April, as global bourses rebounded following their March lows.

L1 Capital's Long Short fund lifted 23.16% pre-tax during the month, however the fund is still down 11.57% since the beginning of the year - and down 9.53% over the past 12 months.

It's the fund's strongest month on record, with performance broadly spread by stock and sector.

In an ASX announcement, the fund said the surge in performance came following enormous fiscal and monetary support from governments and central banks.

"The fund performed strongly due to a recovery in many stocks that had been oversold in March, along with some significant buying the fund did near the market lows," it said.

"We remain very excited and optimistic about the medium term outlook for the portfolio."

Despite the outlook for coming months still being uncertain, the fund said various opportunities remain in markets.

"Valuations for numerous high quality stocks look exceptionally attractive at present," L1 Capital said.

"We recognize the outlook for the global economy is uncertain and market volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term, however, the fund is well placed to navigate these events."

Various stocks contributed to its performance, however there were four key contributors to the surge in revenue.

These include shopping retailer manager Scentre Group, engineering company Worley, manufacturing supplier Boral, and casino operator Star Entertainment. All of these investments were made with a long-term view.

Other strong performers included Atlas Arteria, Downer, Oil Search and Alacer Gold.

The portfolio currently has 93 holdings, 68 of which are long, and 25 that are short.

ASXL1 Capital
