Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) pause on interest rate hikes will likely linger, according to HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham.

In a recent Financial Standard podcast, Bloxham said despite inflation still being high, the RBA will likely favour a "long pause."

"The RBA has stopped lifting interest rates and they're talking about the risk that they may have to do a bit more. Inflation is still too high, it's well above the target band," said Bloxham.

"But we're also seeing clear signs that the economy is slowing down and that the tightening they've already delivered is having an effect on the consumer. It's been cooling the housing market for some time now and we think a lot of those effects are yet to flow through."

In the lead-up to the May meeting, Bloxham highlighted two metrics the RBA will most likely leverage to make its decision.

"They [the RBA] will get another set of prints, both for the labor market and for inflation," he said.

"On the labour market, we've already started to see some signs that it's losing momentum, the unemployment rates are still exceptionally low. In fact, it's around the lowest levels we've seen in multiple decades."

However, Bloxham explained that despite low rates of unemployment, job advertisements and job vacancies have come off their peaks.

"This is a critical feature even though the labour market is tight, the fact that it's not tightening up further means it's unlikely to put lots and lots of further upward pressure on wages growth," he said.

"This is fundamental to the RBA view that as long as wage growth remains consistent with their target, they might not have to lift interest rates quite as much."

The other print, Bloxham said, is the CPI measure.

"The quarterly measure will be a focus as well. We think it's going to be quite high but will show some clear signs that inflation has passed its peak," he explained.

If underlying measures in Australia signal inflation has passed its peak, then the RBA will likely hold its hikes, Bloxham reinforced.

"A much stronger labor market print or a much stronger than expected inflation print, something that told you inflation hasn't passed might mean May starts to come into play more," he commented.

Earlier this week Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Australian economy will likely slow down later this year, however, Bloxham explained that was always part of the plan.

"We're certainly expecting that the economy slows down this year and if you think about it, that's actually a necessity. I mean, that's what the RBA is trying to do. Demand is too strong relative to the supply that's available within the economy. And that's why inflation is too high," he pointed out.

"The consumer will be a big driver of that."

Growth will slow but an outright recession is not penciled in for Australia, he said.

