Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

LOGOS partners with global logistics provider

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:34PM

LOGOS and its consortium partners have announced a commitment from Mainfreight to develop and lease a warehouse facility at the Moorebank Logistics Park (MLP) for an initial 15-year term.

Backed by AustralianSuper, AXA IM Alts, Ivanhoé Cambridge and TCorp, LOGOS completed the landmark acquisition of the MLP site for $1.67 billion in December 2021.

The Mainfreight facility is the first new tenant commitment following acquisition and joins existing large occupiers at the estate including Woolworths, Qube Logistics, and Caesarstone.

The new facility is to be located at the south-east corner of the MLP estate and will comprise about 55,800sqm of warehouse and office space.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"In Mainfreight we've found a like-minded partner that shares our commitment to supply chain stability, site design and operational efficiencies, and leading sustainable practices and outcomes," LOGOS's head of Australia and New Zealand Darren Searle said.

"This partnership will enable Mainfreight to leverage the unique value provided by MLP, including its connectivity to key freight corridors and import-export trade routes to support their global network of supply chain logistics solutions."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Searle added that the longer-term commitment from a global market-leader like Mainfreight reflects the ongoing and rising demand for high-quality warehouse space and logistics facilities, as supply chain operators look to diversify their bases in response to distribution challenges and structural trends accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have the unique opportunity at MLP to significantly reduce freight vehicle movements across Sydney and the broader interstate road network by reducing the number of trucks on the roads and increasing reliance on sea freight," he said

Meanwhile, Mainfreight property manager Martin Wierzbicki, said: "We're pleased to be partnering with LOGOS and its partners to develop this purpose-built facility at Sydney's pre-eminent logistics site."

"The connectivity, efficiency and intermodal capability provided by MLP is unmatched and we look forward to benefiting from the significant cost-advantages associated with improvements to supply chain predictability and rail-to-port connectivity."

Construction of the facility is scheduled for completion next year.

Read more: MainfreightLOGOSDarren SearleAustralianSuperAXA IMCaesarstoneIvanhoé CambridgeMartin WierzbickiQube LogisticsTCorp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hostplus links returns to active approach
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
Median MySuper returns of -2.8% expected
Top super funds for ESG revealed
CareSuper grows leadership team
The first 30 years: Super's biggest changes
AustralianSuper changes admin fees
AustralianSuper expands capital markets team
LUCRF Super executive joins Cbus
AustralianSuper boosts private equity investments by $13bn

Editor's Choice

Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
Maritime Super reappointed MLC Life Insurance as its group insurer, effective July 1.

Iress records 29% jump in profit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Iress has reported a 29% increase to its underlying net profit after tax (NPAT), coming in at $31.8 million, as it looks to strengthen its position with superannuation funds.

Transurban names new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:50PM
Transurban has named Craig Drummond as its chair, replacing Lindsay Maxsted who will retire this year.

Norwegian wealth fund records $250bn loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:47AM
Norges Bank Investment Management announced the Government Pension Fund Global lost 1.68 trillion Norwegian krone, which is the equivalent of almost $250 billion AUD in the first half of this year, largely driven by equity returns, primarily technology stocks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.