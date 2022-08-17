LOGOS partners with global logistics provider

LOGOS and its consortium partners have announced a commitment from Mainfreight to develop and lease a warehouse facility at the Moorebank Logistics Park (MLP) for an initial 15-year term.

Backed by AustralianSuper, AXA IM Alts, Ivanhoé Cambridge and TCorp, LOGOS completed the landmark acquisition of the MLP site for $1.67 billion in December 2021.

The Mainfreight facility is the first new tenant commitment following acquisition and joins existing large occupiers at the estate including Woolworths, Qube Logistics, and Caesarstone.

The new facility is to be located at the south-east corner of the MLP estate and will comprise about 55,800sqm of warehouse and office space.

"In Mainfreight we've found a like-minded partner that shares our commitment to supply chain stability, site design and operational efficiencies, and leading sustainable practices and outcomes," LOGOS's head of Australia and New Zealand Darren Searle said.

"This partnership will enable Mainfreight to leverage the unique value provided by MLP, including its connectivity to key freight corridors and import-export trade routes to support their global network of supply chain logistics solutions."

Searle added that the longer-term commitment from a global market-leader like Mainfreight reflects the ongoing and rising demand for high-quality warehouse space and logistics facilities, as supply chain operators look to diversify their bases in response to distribution challenges and structural trends accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have the unique opportunity at MLP to significantly reduce freight vehicle movements across Sydney and the broader interstate road network by reducing the number of trucks on the roads and increasing reliance on sea freight," he said

Meanwhile, Mainfreight property manager Martin Wierzbicki, said: "We're pleased to be partnering with LOGOS and its partners to develop this purpose-built facility at Sydney's pre-eminent logistics site."

"The connectivity, efficiency and intermodal capability provided by MLP is unmatched and we look forward to benefiting from the significant cost-advantages associated with improvements to supply chain predictability and rail-to-port connectivity."

Construction of the facility is scheduled for completion next year.