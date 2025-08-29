Loftus Peak to launch hedged Global Disruption active ETF

Loftus Peak will list the Loftus Peak Global Disruption Hedged Active ETF on Monday.

The ETF is a currency hedged version of its existing Loftus Peak Global Disruption Active ETF, which returned 27.56% net of fees in the year to July end.

It will be listed on the ASX and will also be available as a managed fund on some platforms.

The fund intends to substantially hedge the capital component of the foreign currency exposure of the fund derived from offshore investments back to the Australian dollar.

It will hold the same investments as the Loftus Peak Global Disruption Active ETF, including Amazon, Eli Lilly, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Roku, Salesforce and TSMC, Loftus Peak explained.

"It applies Loftus Peak's high-conviction global equity investment strategy, that has a disruption focus, selecting businesses that are reshaping industries globally," the manager said.

"The addition of a currency hedged active ETF completes the suite of listed and unlisted product types for Loftus Peak's Global disruption strategy."

As at July 31, the Loftus Peak Global Disruption Active ETF has $662 million in funds under management, while the strategy has close to double that.