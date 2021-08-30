NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Lockdowns see uptick in advice seekers

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 30 AUG 2021   12:09PM

New figures have revealed that Australian families are feeling the pressure of lockdowns, with more enquiries about divorce and an increase in those seeking financial advice.

The figures come from The Separation Guide, a service which brings together lawyers, financial advisers, psychologists and more to assist with divorce and separation.

It revealed a 55% increase in requests for support to finance a separation, a 48% increase in requests for financial advice and a 90% increase in requests for legal advice on separation.

There was also a 41% increase in requests for accounting services related to separation.

The service saw a worrying 78% increase in people seeking access to violence prevention services, 81% more people looking for psychological support and a 42% increase in marriage counselling requests.

This data compares the period of 2020 when lockdowns were in place with the current 2021 lockdowns, showing a marked increase in pressure on families this year even compared to the start of the pandemic last year.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Angela Harbinson, chief executive and co-founder of The Separation Guide said she has observed a clear and worrying trend emerging since the beginning of the latest lockdown periods in 2021.

"People are reporting the burden of homeschooling, on-going pressures of working from home, communication breakdowns and the immense financial pressures that are associated with the pandemic," Harbinson said.

"And our message is the same: make sure you get the support you need to make the best decisions you can in your own unique circumstances."

The Separation Guide co-founder, mediator and barrister Jack Whelan agreed.

"These figures paint a picture of Australian families under duress," he said.

"It's a very tough time for families. It's forcing a lot of people to make some very big life decisions. What is most important is that they make fully informed decisions.

"The most worrying statistic is the 78% increase in people seeking access to violence prevention services, making access to discrete and effective support even more important."

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and SMSF Association are both network members of The Separation Guide, as is the Financial Services Institute of Australia.

Read more: Separation GuideAngela HarbinsonFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFinancial Services Institute of AustraliaJack WhelanSMSF Association
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CSLR unfairly locks out some victims: Maurice Blackburn
Industry associations slam last resort scheme
FPA appoints FPEC chair
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA
Advice association shutters
De Gori to leave FPA
SMSFA adds to board
FPA to manage $1.5m scholarship mandate
Former adviser charged with $3.3m fraud
Draft advice reforms not enough: FPA

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.