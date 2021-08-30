Lockdowns see uptick in advice seekers

New figures have revealed that Australian families are feeling the pressure of lockdowns, with more enquiries about divorce and an increase in those seeking financial advice.

The figures come from The Separation Guide, a service which brings together lawyers, financial advisers, psychologists and more to assist with divorce and separation.

It revealed a 55% increase in requests for support to finance a separation, a 48% increase in requests for financial advice and a 90% increase in requests for legal advice on separation.

There was also a 41% increase in requests for accounting services related to separation.

The service saw a worrying 78% increase in people seeking access to violence prevention services, 81% more people looking for psychological support and a 42% increase in marriage counselling requests.

This data compares the period of 2020 when lockdowns were in place with the current 2021 lockdowns, showing a marked increase in pressure on families this year even compared to the start of the pandemic last year.

Angela Harbinson, chief executive and co-founder of The Separation Guide said she has observed a clear and worrying trend emerging since the beginning of the latest lockdown periods in 2021.

"People are reporting the burden of homeschooling, on-going pressures of working from home, communication breakdowns and the immense financial pressures that are associated with the pandemic," Harbinson said.

"And our message is the same: make sure you get the support you need to make the best decisions you can in your own unique circumstances."

The Separation Guide co-founder, mediator and barrister Jack Whelan agreed.

"These figures paint a picture of Australian families under duress," he said.

"It's a very tough time for families. It's forcing a lot of people to make some very big life decisions. What is most important is that they make fully informed decisions.

"The most worrying statistic is the 78% increase in people seeking access to violence prevention services, making access to discrete and effective support even more important."

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and SMSF Association are both network members of The Separation Guide, as is the Financial Services Institute of Australia.