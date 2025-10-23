Local PGIM manager exits

A PGIM senior manager has left the company following a global restructure aimed at simplifying its reporting structure.

Hayley Douglas has finished up as a senior manager in PGIM's Sydney-based institutional relationship group, a position she held since September 2019.

She is currently on garden leave.

In essence, the US$1.4 trillion asset management business of Prudential Financial has eliminated the institutional relationships team and folded it into the sales structure.

With extensive experience spanning over two decades, Douglas previously worked as an institutional account manager at Principal Global Investors and, before that, held several roles at Franklin Templeton Investments, ING Investment Management Australia, Pendal Group, and Perpetual Limited.

As a result of the restructuring, Chris Briant, managing director for Australia and New Zealand and the local head of the institutional relationship group will move into the new sales team structure, which will report to Hong Kong-based managing director Eduard Wehry.

PGIM declined to comment.

The asset manager recently bolstered its Australian real estate business with the appointment of two executives to spearhead growth across its debt and equity platform.

Sam Mellor joined this month as head of real estate debt, Australia, while Stuart Carr will arrive in December as head of real estate equity, Australia.

The appointments follow the launch of PGIM's first dedicated Australian real estate debt strategy.

In July, PGIM Private Alternatives appointed Dan Greyling as vice president for Asia-Pacific business development.

Greyling also reports to Wehry.