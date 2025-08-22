Newspaper icon
Local custody assets hit record $5.6tn

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   12:37PM

Custodians' asset pools grew by 3% in the first half of the year, with HSBC's securities services division recording the largest jump.

Statistics from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) show total assets under custody held on behalf of Australian investors grew 2.9% to $5.6 trillion. This was largely on the back of positive momentum in markets over the period.

Despite this, there were only three providers to record double-digit gains in the six months.

At the head of the pack was HSBC, which grew its assets under custody by 17.2% to $107.34 billion. Its Australian assets under custody on behalf of local investors jumped 16% to $75 billion, and non-Australian assets which were up 20% to $32.25 billion.

The increase was a combination of organic growth in clients' funds under management and the addition of a new client in Allianz Australia.

"These results underline the strength of HSBC's Securities Services offering throughout Asia and in Australia and New Zealand," HSBC head of markets and securities services, Australia and New Zealand Nick Wheeler said.

Also achieving double-digit growth was Apex Group, which saw its overall assets under custody rise 14.1% to $40.6 billion and Netwealth, which jumped 11% to $112 billion. For both, almost all their assets are held in Australia.

J.P. Morgan remains at the top of the leaderboard with $1.28 trillion in assets under custody for Australian investors. Of this, $734 billion is in Australia, while $549 billion is non-Australian assets.

However, J.P. Morgan was the only custodian to see its assets decline in the period, albeit negligible change of -0.5%. This was due to a 3.3% decline in non-Australian assets.

State Street and Northern Trust round out the top three with $1.02 trillion and $931 billion in assets under custody respectively.

HSBC continues to be the leader in sub-custody by a long shot, with $1.74 trillion in assets. The closest competitor in this space is Citigroup at $338.5 billion.

Meantime, Apex Group leads on assets under administration (not held in custody) at $298.4 billion.

The winding down of NAB Asset Servicing continues, with it still holding about $240 billion in assets as at June 30, according to ACSA.

Overall, allocations to overseas assets rose by 0.7% to $1.99 trillion in the period while Australian domiciled investments increased 2.2% to $3.59 trillion.

ACSA chief executive David Travers said: "In the June half, offshore allocations to Australia continued to rise as investors took advantage of investment opportunities and ongoing market momentum. Locally, while total asset levels reported by ACSA saw growth, market consolidation and client transitions have resulted in changes to individual custodians' reported assets under custody and administration."

Read more: HSBCACSAApex GroupJ.P. MorganAllianz AustraliaAustralian Custodial Services AssociationNick WheelerCitigroupDavid TraversNAB Asset ServicingNetwealthNorthern TrustState Street
Editor's Choice

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity

MATTHEW WAI
The Federal Court imposed urgent interim orders to freeze the assets of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, with ASIC concerned more than $50 million of investor funds is at risk.

Liquidity issues hurting Healthbridge Capital investors

KARREN VERGARA
Healthbridge Capital investors have been locked out of their money since March amid a liquidity crunch as corporate regulator ASIC stays mum about its knowledge or investigation into the potential collapse of another managed investment scheme.

APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees

KARREN VERGARA
Trustees' cyber-resilience is riding high on APRA's enforcement agenda over the next four years, but in the short term the regulator warned it will escalate action where necessary if they cannot prove to have basic measures in place.

Expert Feed

