Superannuation
LNP halts push for SG rise
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   12:35PM

The Prime Minister said he is very aware of issues with the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee, saying things have changed since it was decided upon, while Senator Jane Hume said she is ambivalent on the issue.

Speaking at a press conference Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government will need to consider whether or not to go ahead with the increase as the nation works at rebuilding the economy.

"On the issue of the superannuation guarantee we're very aware of those issues and, you'd also be aware of the statements that I and the Finance Minister and the Treasurer have made during the course of the election campaign as well, there's been a rather significant event since then," Morrison said.

"But nevertheless, they are matters we are aware of, and they have to be considered in the balance of all the other things the government is doing in this space."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Speaking to the ABC, Senator Hume said she is "ambivalent" on the issue and acknowledged the government faces a hard task in explaining to Australians why they should sacrifice more of their wages for super.

The statement comes after the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that an increase to SG will impact wage growth.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Additionally, Morrison commented on the suggestion that profitable companies should be allowed access to the JobKeeper scheme and pass the profits onto shareholders.

"Well, we obviously want the income support that we have been providing through companies to be there for the benefit of those workers. It is called JobKeeper for a reason, to keep people in jobs," he said.

"That's what its primary purpose was and we believe that's what its primary purpose should be both for the recipient and those who have worked with us to achieve that."

"Our purpose about it was very clear and I think that should be the shared purpose."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Prime MinisterSuperannuation GuaranteeSenator Jane HumeJobKeeperSGScott MorrisonPhilip LoweReserve Bank
