NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Listed infrastructure mispriced: FSI
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2020   3:31PM

First Sentier Investors believes listed infrastructure has been mispriced as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, creating a buying opportunity for shrewd investors.

First Sentier deputy head of global listed infrastructure Andrew Greenup said global listed infrastructure (GLI) is well positioned for recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving savvy investors with an opportunity to snap up equity in listed infrastructure companies in the wake of the March sell-off.

According to Greenup and FSI's global listed infrastructure team, the asset class is suffering from mispricing, particularly across energy infrastructure, toll road and airport sectors.

"The gap to intrinsic value has increased significantly compared to late 2019.  In fact, we have not witnessed the GLI asset class trading at this large a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value since the GFC," Greenup said.

"Listed infrastructure firms are trading at very low earnings multiples despite interest rates being low to negative around the world.

"I do get worried about governments and central banks printing money, but I sleep well at night knowing they can't just make more real assets like our Zurich's airport, FL electric grid, like the expressway connecting Shanghai to Nanjing or Birmingham's water pipes."

Despite "unprecedented" declines in airport, toll road and passenger railway volumes, Greenup said he expects companies in the asset class to weather the storm, pointing to their robust balance sheets.

"While transport infrastructure is facing an ugly lockdown period, these long-dated assets with robust business models will survive this once-in-a lifetime event," he said.

"There will also be buying opportunities. Toll roads look to be aggressively oversold given the one-off nature of COVID-19 lockdowns, so we have been cautiously adding to positions in Vinci, Eiffage and Transurban."

Greenup said the firm also took advantage of the opportunity to increase its exposure to US utilities after they were also hit by the "March madness" liquidity driven sell-off.

"Select energy infrastructure assets are trading at massive discounts to intrinsic value, given supply and demand problems in energy markets globally," he pointed out.

Overall, Greenup said FSI is confident GLI will recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"The post-COVID-19 world will see personal, corporate and government debt burdens significantly higher than before the crisis, GDP recovery will be weak and interest rates will stay low due to these high debt burdens," he said.

"We believe the GLI asset class is well suited to this type of macro environment, with its essential service nature, structural rather than cyclical growth characteristics and a benign interest rate outlook."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: USGLIFSIFirst Sentier InvestorsAndrew GreenupBirminghamEiffageGFCNanjingSelectShanghaiTransurbanVinciZurich
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hamish Douglass remains confident amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
Financial services exec embroiled in bribery scheme
Trading platforms see record use
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
ISA warns Aussies off locking in losses
Asset values could drop to 2017 levels: MSCI
Pandemic response concerns overblown
Hume calls for diversity in super fund mergers
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ASsTRS3d