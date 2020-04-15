Listed infrastructure mispriced: FSI

First Sentier Investors believes listed infrastructure has been mispriced as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, creating a buying opportunity for shrewd investors.

First Sentier deputy head of global listed infrastructure Andrew Greenup said global listed infrastructure (GLI) is well positioned for recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving savvy investors with an opportunity to snap up equity in listed infrastructure companies in the wake of the March sell-off.

According to Greenup and FSI's global listed infrastructure team, the asset class is suffering from mispricing, particularly across energy infrastructure, toll road and airport sectors.

"The gap to intrinsic value has increased significantly compared to late 2019. In fact, we have not witnessed the GLI asset class trading at this large a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value since the GFC," Greenup said.

"Listed infrastructure firms are trading at very low earnings multiples despite interest rates being low to negative around the world.

"I do get worried about governments and central banks printing money, but I sleep well at night knowing they can't just make more real assets like our Zurich's airport, FL electric grid, like the expressway connecting Shanghai to Nanjing or Birmingham's water pipes."

Despite "unprecedented" declines in airport, toll road and passenger railway volumes, Greenup said he expects companies in the asset class to weather the storm, pointing to their robust balance sheets.

"While transport infrastructure is facing an ugly lockdown period, these long-dated assets with robust business models will survive this once-in-a lifetime event," he said.

"There will also be buying opportunities. Toll roads look to be aggressively oversold given the one-off nature of COVID-19 lockdowns, so we have been cautiously adding to positions in Vinci, Eiffage and Transurban."

Greenup said the firm also took advantage of the opportunity to increase its exposure to US utilities after they were also hit by the "March madness" liquidity driven sell-off.

"Select energy infrastructure assets are trading at massive discounts to intrinsic value, given supply and demand problems in energy markets globally," he pointed out.

Overall, Greenup said FSI is confident GLI will recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"The post-COVID-19 world will see personal, corporate and government debt burdens significantly higher than before the crisis, GDP recovery will be weak and interest rates will stay low due to these high debt burdens," he said.

"We believe the GLI asset class is well suited to this type of macro environment, with its essential service nature, structural rather than cyclical growth characteristics and a benign interest rate outlook."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.