NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Listed fund manager plots expansion
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   11:51AM

A $7.2 billion asset manager is planning the takeover of a large New Zealand real estate fund manager, as it eyes a future as a leading funds management platform in the Australasian region.

Centuria Capital Group has launched a $174 million takeover bid for Augusta Capital, one of New Zealand's largest listed real estate fund management platforms, with around $1.9 billion in assets under management.

If successful, the deal will see Centuria's assets under management increase by around 26% to $9.2 billion. According to the firm's overview of the transaction, it would "become one of the leading funds management platforms in the Australasian region".

"The transaction is expected to deliver immediate scale for Centuria across the New Zealand market, with a concentration towards Auckland, a resilient and globally recognised real estate market," Centuria said.

Centuria said Augusta shareholders would be offered $1.93 (NZD$2) per share, in either cash or Centuria scrip through a "mix and match" facility. The firm also said Augusta shareholders holding 36.2% of the business - including founders Mark Francis and Bryce Barnett - had entered into pre bid lock up agreements with Centuria, agreeing to accept the offer.

Centuria chair Garry Charny said the firm's board had been considering the acquisition of a New Zealand platform for some time.

"Our engagement with the Augusta independent board committee, chaired by Augusta chair Paul Duffy and the company's management, has been professional and of a high caliber," Charny said.

"In addition, the Augusta due diligence process has been greatly aided by the high quality of information provided, consistent with the business as a whole.

"The Centuria board unanimously supports the takeover and is convinced of the strong compatibility between the two platforms."

Joint Centuria chief executives John McBain and Jason Huljich said the acquisition of Augusta is consistent with the firm's existing strategy.

"We are attracted to Augusta's leading position in New Zealand, its strong distribution platform and its fund origination capability," they said.

"We are delighted that the Augusta executives will join the Centuria group and we will work closely together to continue to grow the Centuria/Augusta funds management platform."

Read more: Centuria Capital GroupAugusta CapitalGarry CharnyBryce BarnettJason HuljichJohn McBainMark Francis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
LIC announces board changes
New leadership for fund manager
Centuria acquires fund manager
Property fund hires manager
Property manager acquires $645m portfolio
Specialist investment manager appoints former AMP senior leader
Centuria bets on ex-CBD Sydney office building
Centuria Life announces promotion
Centuria flags acquisition strategies
Centuria acquires Government headquarters
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bwGJbbVI