Listed fund manager plots expansion

A $7.2 billion asset manager is planning the takeover of a large New Zealand real estate fund manager, as it eyes a future as a leading funds management platform in the Australasian region.

Centuria Capital Group has launched a $174 million takeover bid for Augusta Capital, one of New Zealand's largest listed real estate fund management platforms, with around $1.9 billion in assets under management.

If successful, the deal will see Centuria's assets under management increase by around 26% to $9.2 billion. According to the firm's overview of the transaction, it would "become one of the leading funds management platforms in the Australasian region".

"The transaction is expected to deliver immediate scale for Centuria across the New Zealand market, with a concentration towards Auckland, a resilient and globally recognised real estate market," Centuria said.

Centuria said Augusta shareholders would be offered $1.93 (NZD$2) per share, in either cash or Centuria scrip through a "mix and match" facility. The firm also said Augusta shareholders holding 36.2% of the business - including founders Mark Francis and Bryce Barnett - had entered into pre bid lock up agreements with Centuria, agreeing to accept the offer.

Centuria chair Garry Charny said the firm's board had been considering the acquisition of a New Zealand platform for some time.

"Our engagement with the Augusta independent board committee, chaired by Augusta chair Paul Duffy and the company's management, has been professional and of a high caliber," Charny said.

"In addition, the Augusta due diligence process has been greatly aided by the high quality of information provided, consistent with the business as a whole.

"The Centuria board unanimously supports the takeover and is convinced of the strong compatibility between the two platforms."

Joint Centuria chief executives John McBain and Jason Huljich said the acquisition of Augusta is consistent with the firm's existing strategy.

"We are attracted to Augusta's leading position in New Zealand, its strong distribution platform and its fund origination capability," they said.

"We are delighted that the Augusta executives will join the Centuria group and we will work closely together to continue to grow the Centuria/Augusta funds management platform."