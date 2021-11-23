NEWS
Investment

Link updates on bid offers

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   11:27AM

Link Group announced it received another unsolicited proposal for its banking and credit management (BCM) business and provided an update on Carlyle Group's progress in its takeover bid.

Link received an unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal from LC Financial Holdings to acquire all BCM for €65 million.

The offer includes a €50 million payment upfront and a deferred payment of €15 million payable upon achievement of certain targets over a period of time.

Link has granted LC due diligence and will consider the proposal in line with its fiduciary and statutory obligations.

Last week, the Link board agreed to provide a syndicate led by Pepper European Servicing with exclusive due diligence information following a €55 million takeover offer.

If the syndicate is successful, PES will then acquire BCM Global's non-Irish businesses for €25m ($39m) plus a deferred payment of €15m ($23.5m) over three years based on reaching certain targets. Other members of the syndicate will take over the Irish business for €15m.

Elsewhere, Link added that Carlyle Group and its advisors have received full access to a virtual data room, Q&A and access to Link's executive leadership team.

Carlyle Group's current offer is made up of $3 per share cash offer for Link Group and a pro rata distribution of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA Group to Link's shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

