Link unsatisfied with new offer, allows due diligence

Link Group has responded to the recent takeover proposal from SS&C Technology Holdings, saying it inappropriately values the company but will allow the commencement of due diligence with the hopes of a better offer.

As announced on Monday, SS&C Technology Holdings is offering a conditional, non-binding indicative takeover proposal of $5.65 per share to acquire 100% of Link via a scheme of arrangement.

Link said in a market announcement it has carefully considered the proposal after obtaining advice from financial, tax and legal advisors and has concluded the offer does not represent "compelling value".

Link shares have jumped since the announcement, closing at $4.96 on December 7 and sits at $5.59 at mid-morning on December 10.

Despite this, Link will provide SS&C with due diligence information that will allow it to further its proposal.

Link said the information may lead to SS&C offering a proposal that Link could recommend to its shareholders.

"There can be no certainty that such a proposal will eventuate and shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the SS&C proposal," Link said.

On October 28, Link rejected the offer made by the consortium led by Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group.

The consortium had upped its bid from $5.20 per share to $5.40 via a scheme of arrangement, which Link also believed did not represent the value of the company.

Link also provided the consortium with due diligence information in a bid to develop a stronger proposal which Link could recommend to shareholders.