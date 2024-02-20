Newspaper icon
Link, The Trust Bank progress acquisition

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024   12:40PM

Link Group is on track to become part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (The Trust Bank) by mid-2024, having kicked off work to integrate the businesses.

In a trading update this morning, Link said it has filed all major regulatory approval submissions with relevant authorities in Australia, the UK, Europe, and India for the transaction to progress.

Already, the two parties have commenced working together on the "integration planning process."

Last December, the parties entered a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with The Trust Bank in which it will pay $1.2 billion for Link.

The scheme is subject to various conditions such as an independent expert's report. Link shareholders have also yet to vote on the takeover.

Link also announced that the group made $523.7 million in revenues in the 2024 half year, which was up 14% on the prior period.

Link Group managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "Our business simplification strategy is now complete with the sales of our banking and credit management (BCM) business and fund solutions (FS) UK and Ireland business finalised."

"We continue to execute our plans. Our focus on retirement and superannuation solutions (RSS) and corporate markets (CM), and their ability to leverage their core capabilities, has enabled us to drive sustainable revenue growth and continue to deliver on earnings guidance."

The firm made a statutory net loss of $34 million. This includes $10 million of acquired amortisation (net of tax), an operating NPATA loss of $2.6 million from divested businesses, $42.6 million charge related to the redress provision including related deferred tax, and a $20.8 million charge for acquisition, integration, and transaction costs.

Consistent with Link's obligations under the SID with The Trust Bank, the board did not declare an interim dividend.

On February 12, Link Fund Solutions' creditors scheme, which affects investors in the defunct Woodford Equity Income Fund, was approved by the UK courts.

Provided that no appeals are brought against the sanction of the scheme, it is expected to become fully effective by March 2.

