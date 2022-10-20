Link seeks to offload Fund Solutions

Link Group is exploring divestment options for the troubled Link Fund Solutions business, which includes Link Fund Solutions Limited, and has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS Securities as advisers.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, in September, Link announced that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had issued a draft warning to Link Fund Solutions about its role as an authorised corporate director to the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

While the FCA approved Dye & Durham's takeover of Link, this acquisition was subject to a requirement that the funds were made available to meet any shortfall to cover the redress payments Link Fund Solutions may be required to make, following the mismanagement of the Woodford fund.

The FCA said that its view is that Link Fund Solutions may be required to pay in relation to the Woodford matters an amount up to approximately $519 million.

Subsequently, Dye & Durham revised its takeover offer, stating that it developed a revised proposal that was structures as an upfront cash payment of $3.81 per Link Group share to Link shareholders on the implementation of the scheme, plus a contingent payment, payable under certain circumstances.

There was a contingent payment payable under the situation that within 24 months of implementation of the scheme, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that Link Fund Solutions isn't liable for restitution and or redress payments in relation to the management of the Woodford Fund, a cash payment of $1.00 per Link Group share.

Alternatively, if within 24 months, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that LFSL is liable for redress, and that redress amount is less than £306 million, a cash payment per Link share equal to £306 million less the actual redress amount divided by the Link Group shares outstanding as at the date of the implementation of the scheme.

Link's board rejected this proposal saying that it in the event of the scheme not proceeding, Link would evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in specie distribution of a minimum of 80% of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA.