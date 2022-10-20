Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Link seeks to offload Fund Solutions

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:33PM

Link Group is exploring divestment options for the troubled Link Fund Solutions business, which includes Link Fund Solutions Limited, and has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS Securities as advisers.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, in September, Link announced that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had issued a draft warning to Link Fund Solutions about its role as an authorised corporate director to the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

While the FCA approved Dye & Durham's takeover of Link, this acquisition was subject to a requirement that the funds were made available to meet any shortfall to cover the redress payments Link Fund Solutions may be required to make, following the mismanagement of the Woodford fund.

The FCA said that its view is that Link Fund Solutions may be required to pay in relation to the Woodford matters an amount up to approximately $519 million.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Subsequently, Dye & Durham revised its takeover offer, stating that it developed a revised proposal that was structures as an upfront cash payment of $3.81 per Link Group share to Link shareholders on the implementation of the scheme, plus a contingent payment, payable under certain circumstances.

There was a contingent payment payable under the situation that within 24 months of implementation of the scheme, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that Link Fund Solutions isn't liable for restitution and or redress payments in relation to the management of the Woodford Fund, a cash payment of $1.00 per Link Group share.

Alternatively, if within 24 months, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that LFSL is liable for redress, and that redress amount is less than £306 million, a cash payment per Link share equal to £306 million less the actual redress amount divided by the Link Group shares outstanding as at the date of the implementation of the scheme.

Link's board rejected this proposal saying that it in the event of the scheme not proceeding, Link would evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in specie distribution of a minimum of 80% of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA.

Read more: Link GroupLink Fund Solutions LimitedMacquarie CapitalUBS SecuritiesFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link acquisition deal terminated
Household Capital partners with Genworth
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief
Acquisitions underpin WT Financial Group results
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Burgeoning challenges of the advice industry: Padua
The untold story of adviser education
Current legislation "wrong way around": Levy

Editor's Choice

QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

CHLOE WALKER
According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

Challenger offloads banking business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.