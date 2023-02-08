Link scores admin, technology mandate

A global bank's retirement and pensions unit has awarded an administration and digital solutions mandate to Link Group as the latter expands its footprint in the region.

HSBC appointed Link's Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS) business to oversee the bank's Occupational Retirement Scheme Ordinance (ORSO) clients.

The mandate marks Link's first foray into the Hong Kong pension market.

The partnership, which finalised on February 7, sees Link providing its services for a 10-year period.

RSS chief executive Dee McGrath said: "Our partnership with HSBC reinforces our commitment to lead a digital revolution in the Hong Kong retirement market, which will provide a solid foundation to pursue further growth opportunities across Asia."

"This is an exciting opportunity for Link Group to grow its global footprint as the primary retirement solutions provider for the pension sector."

Phillip Bretnall, HSBC's head of global trustee and fiduciary services for the Asia Pacific, commented that by partnering with Link "we will be able to focus on the core competencies of our pensions business, driving deeper value for our customers and investors".

Last December, AustralianSuper extended its long-running contract with Link, whereby RSS will continue to provide administration and customer engagement services to the super fund for two more years.

The partnership originally started in 2014 and will continue until the end of June 2025.