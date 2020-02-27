Link's superannuation arm takes a hit

Link's retirement and superannuation solutions business took a hit in the first half of the year, as client losses and regulatory reforms impacted the segment.

Reporting its half yearly results to the market today, administration and services giant Link Group posted 5.9% lower revenue from its retirement and superannuation solutions business than the prior corresponding period to $259.6 million.

The firm said the result was due to a combination of client losses and the impact of regulatory reforms, including the Putting Members Interests First and Protecting Your Super legislation.

However, Link pointed to "strong underlying member growth" and improved fee for service revenues as keys to underpinning underlying revenue growth of 5%.

Superannuation accounts for about a third of Link's total revenue of $624 million across six segments: retirement and super, corporate markets, fund solutions, banking and credit management, and tech and opertaions , and Link Group.

Overall, the firm posted a statutory net profit after tax of just $29 million, 85% down on the year prior.

Link chief executive John McMurtrie dubbed the year "transitional" and said it showed in Link's results.

"This is a transitional year for Link Group, which is reflected in our results," McMurtrie said.

"However we are making good progress on delivering on our strategic plan and our medium to long term outlook remains strong."

McMurtrie said the result demonstrated the benefits of geographic business diversification, which he said helped to offset headwinds in Link's UK corporate markets and retirement and superannuation solutions arms.

"Link Group's business units also continue to display resilience and deliver sound underlying performance," he said.

"We remain committed to driving further efficiency in our existing operations, delivering on excellence in service for our clients and growth through new opportunities."