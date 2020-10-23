NEWS
General
Link rejects takeover offer
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   12:04PM

Link Group has concluded the takeover proposal led by Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group materially undervalues the business.

The consortium, led by the two private equity firms was offering $5.20 per share via a scheme of arrangement.

Link said, after receiving the proposal, it held a number of meetings with representatives of the consortium, as well as financial, tax and legal advisers.

"The Link Group board has carefully considered the proposal, including obtaining advice from its financial, tax and legal advisers," Link said.

"The board has unanimously concluded that the proposal, as presented, materially undervalues Link Group on a control basis and is not in the best interests of shareholders."

The board said it has confidence in the outlook and fundamental value of the business due to the "significant value inherent in PEXA" which it said has delivered strong growth and "established a leading market position in digital property settlements".

"PEXA demonstrated accelerated take-up during COVID-19 and is expected to deliver a material return of capital in coming months," Link said.

Additionally, it listed the early progress made to its transformation plan, the leading positions in the markets in which it operates and the expected recovery in market driven revenue as the economy improves as proof of higher value.

"The board also notes that the proposal prove is described as indicative, and the entire proposal is highly conditional, including on all members of the consortium agreeing on price and terms following due diligence," Link said.

"The board has undertaken preliminary analysis of the consortiums alternative structures including the proposed implementation.  At this stage, these alternatives do not constitute fully formed proposals and, as noted above, a value of PEXA and Link Group (ex-PEXA) was not included in the proposal."

Despite the unanimous decision against the offer, the board still said it was willing to continue to engage with the consortium should it be prepared to make an alternative offer.

